ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

4169 Windy Hill Road

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreen Hill Farm. "Diamond in the Rough" Land offering Hunting (108 total acres), Pond (6-7 acres), CRP (49 acres), Tillable (72 acres) and Woods (30 acres). Deer, Turkey, Ducks and Geese. No Easements. Listing...

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Comments / 0

Related
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1235 N Bond Street

The entire home has been recently renovated throughout using upscale finishes, fixtures, and appliances. Recent mechanical equipment including HVAC, windows, plumbing, and electric have been added. Out back you will find an extra large fenced in concrete parking pad for ease of coming and going. The home is in a great location that allows quick and easy access to downtown Baltimore, minutes away from Canton and all points north of the city.
BALTIMORE, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6321 Deer Ridge Trail Court

This End-Unit Townhome in the Highgrove Estate Community has it all! Designer finishes & distinguished charm! Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, center island, decorative custom backsplash & new stainless steel appliances! Newly installed hardwood flooring through-out entire home! Spacious dining area with chair rail & chic frosted-glass chandelier! Breakfast area accented with lighted ceiling fan! Custom crown molding throughout! Fully renovated upper bathroom with custom ceramic tile! Inviting & private huge deck off the kitchen with Trex decking, custom solar lighting, & under deck aluminum roof to protect from rain/water coming through to lower level patio-perfect for cooking out & entertaining! The lower level walks out to a cozy custom stamped patio offering the utmost privacy-perfect for relaxing! Furnace, A/C, & water heater just 3 years new! Steam humidifier, ionic dust allergy sensor installed on furnace with-in 1 year! Newer roof & gutter guards! 1 car garage with new garage opener! A commuter+GGs dream-just minutes to the Franconia Springfield Metro! A must see to appreciate!
LAKE RIDGE, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

623 Greysands Lane

A MUST SEE Hometown Charmer in Purcellville!!! This dynamite SF home offers over 3,500sf of Finished Space with 5 Bedrooms [no typo!] and 3.5 Bathrooms PLUS a fully Finished LL with Expansive Storage Room AND Walk Out Condition to a Large Yard w/ Custom Stamped Concrete Patio, Boxed Gardens, New Composite Deck and Access to the TRUCK SIZE 2 car Garage: 20+GG6+G- deep by 20+GG7+G- wide with an 8+GG SINGLE Garage door offering 7+GG8+G- of Clearance ** So many EXTERIOR finishes and features to make note of and here are just a few: Hardiboard Exterior Siding NOT Vinyl, Covered Portico Entry w/ Stone Accents, Mature Trees and Refreshed Landscape Beds, Custom 3-4 car Wide Driveway, Professionally Power Washed Exterior, Professionally Cleaned Windows and Recently painted Exterior Trim and Fence w/ 2 Gates ** INSIDE boasts an Exceptional foyer with Hardwood Flooring that Extends throughout the Main lvl ** Pretty Glass French doors flank the Left Side of the Foyer and Open into the Office featuring hardwood flooring and large windows overlooking the charming Streetscape** Across the foyer is the Formal living room also accented with hardwood flooring, front windows with Blinds and Opens into the Formal Dining room featuring an ORB chandelier and twin Side windows **Further along is the Gourmet Kitchen with endless Counter space, an abundance of Cabinetry, a Large center island that is free of any cooking equipment or sink [hooray!!!] and ample Recessed Lighting** Enjoy the Double Door reach in food pantry and oversized eat in Kitchen area that offers access to the Deck with stairs to the backyard ** The Great Room features Walls of windows and a Pellet stove which is seasonally perfect! Rounding off the main level is a Half Bathroom and Walk In Closet ** The UPPER LEVEL features: an Oversized Owners Suite w/ Cathedral Ceiling and a lighted CF, Rear Wall of Windows, Large Walk In Closet and Access to the Ensuite Owners Bath Featuring: Soaking Tub, Double Sink Vanity, Standing Shower, Private H20 closet and Linen Closet ** Down the Hall 3 Additional Bedrooms share the Dual Area Bath, Plus a walk-in Laundry Room and Linen Closet round off the Bedroom Lvl ** The LOWER LEVEL features: Frieze Carpeting, a Finished Rec Room w/ 7.1 surround sound pre-wire and Access to the Stamped Concrete Patio and Pretty Yard ** Additional finished space includes: Bedroom #5 w/ double reach in closets, CF and 2 Full Size Windows w/ Blinds** Full Bathroom #3 w/ Shower and Understair Storage PLUS a large Storage Room ** A truly Outstanding Home Design!!! ** All of this is JUST MINUTES FROM DOWNTOWN PURCELLVILLE and Route 7 ** Village Case HOA Includes: Trash and Recycling Program, Snow Removal from all Private Streets, Pocket Park and Active Recreation Field, Playspace at the Village Green, Street and Sidewalk Maintenance, Common Area Maintenance and Landscaping, Curb and Gutter, Historically Designed Street Signage and a Decorative Bus Stop with Bench ** School Pyramid: Emerick ES, Blue Ridge MS, Loudoun Valley HS **
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

110 Hedgewood Drive

Bright, spacious single family with 4 bedrooms and three full baths. Move-in ready! New roof. New windows. Fresh paint. Re-surfaced hardwood on the main level and LVP floor on lower level. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter top. Upgraded three full bathrooms. Huge basement with Recreation area, one bedroom and one full bathroom. Copper pipes for the plumbing. Close to UMCP campus, Metro Greenbelt station, USDA, FDA, I-95 and I-495, restaurants and shopping.
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Hill Farm#Crp#Davis Real Estate Inc#Arlington Realty Inc#Idx
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1312 Poplar Grove Street

ONLINE AUCTION: Bidding begins 11/29/2021 @ 10:00 AM. Bidding ends 12/1/2021 @ 11:00 AM. List Price is Suggested Opening Bid. Deposit: $3,000. For full Terms and Conditions contact the auctioneer's office.2 Story Townhouse located in the Winchester area.In close proximity to Wilbur H Waters Park, Coppin State University and Gwynns Falls Trail.Easy access to major traffic artery W North Ave.Property is vacant.
WINCHESTER, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1762 E North Avenue

Opportunity to get in now in South Clifton Park. Tons of potential to rehab this four story, including the basement, townhome located on historic North Avenue. Home is believed to be five bedrooms and one bath. Close to Johns Hopkins, Downtown Baltimore, Federal Hill, Canton, Mount Vernon, and the Inner Harbor. Endless potential is at your footsteps!! Property is Sold As-Is. Buyer to verify all items in the MLS. A +G+Hold Harmless+G- must be signed to show the property. No entry without it. Buy this now!!
BALTIMORE, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1505 Edgewood Road

ONLINE AUCTION: Bidding begins 11/30/2021 @ 10:00 AM. Bidding ends 12/2/2021 @ 11:10 AM. TO BE SOLD WITH 1503, 1507, 1509, 1511, 1513, 1515, AND 1517 EDGEWOOD RD. List Price is Suggested Opening Bid. Deposit: $30,000. 10% Buyer's Premium will be added to the high bid. ATTENTION INVESTORS 8 adjacent commercial parcels with a combined total of +/- 1.98 Acres located in the Edgwood area of Harford County. JUST MINUTES from many attractions, including Edgewater Park, Edgewater Village Shopping Center, and Cunion Field. Easy access to major traffic arteries I-95 (John F Kennedy Memorial Hwy), Veterans Memorial Hwy, MD Route 40 (Pulaski Hwy), and Philadelphia Rd. Don't miss this Rare Opportunity in Harford County! Vacant parcels of land.
EDGEWOOD, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

TBD Sunset Ridge Drive

This lot is calling out for a wraparound porch to "set awhile" and take in the 180 degree views while enjoying coffee in the mornings and your favorite wine under the stars at night! Incredible opportunity to bring your dreams- whether it's a tiny house, McMansion, horses, chickens, organic gardening or just million dollar views. Minutes to Harrisonburg, EMU, JMU, shopping, dining, National Forests. Partially wooded for a great natural border and partial meadow for horses or an amazing yard-the options here, like the views, are endless! Property has a deeded ROW and 2 perks for multiple options on home sites. Make this your own before someone else is enjoying your views!
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Real Estate
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

LOT 5, 9, 10 Crooked Run Road

***Build your dream home on this beautiful lot with breathtaking mountain views of the Shenandoah Valley. This 9 acre wooded lot provides privacy and is minutes from Bryce Resort. Bryce Resort amenities include golf, swimming, skiing, biking and jogging/walking trails. Perfect opportunity to build your dream home or great investment opportunity to own multiple adjoining lots. This parcel consists of three lots of approximately 3 acres each and includes a conventional perc for 3 bedrooms for each lot. This is a hidden gem and a rare opportunity. Plat and perc certification letters are available for Buyers.***
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1812 Benning Road NE

Great oppounity in H ST corridor. Close to everything to shops and restaurants. Development oppounity and sold-as is. Listing courtesy of Keller Williams Realty. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing. Some properties which appear for sale may no longer be available because they are for instance, under contract, sold, or are no longer being offered for sale. Information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed accurate by the MLS or Arlington Realty, Inc.. Some real estate firms do not participate in IDX and their listings do not appear on this website. Some properties listed with participating firms do not appear on this website at the request of the seller. Data last updated: 2021-11-17T17:53:04.803.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Morgan Street

Large perc approved 1.86+/- acre lot ready for your dream of building your own home. Mostly wooded and private. Great location, directly across the street from Roosevelt park with pavilion, playground, walking path, and baseball field. Short drive to access the very scenic Tuckahoe Creek at Hillsboro's public landing. You are just outside of town limits. Close to Rt 404 for easy commutes to Kent Island, Easton, Denton, Ridgely, Delaware and weekend trips to the Beach!
HILLSBORO, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Big Falls Road

Can't find the Hereford Zone home you've been looking for? Build it! 17310 Big Falls Road is a scenic 2 acre parcel, convenient to York Road at Mount Carmel with no builder tie-in and is ready to go! Just bring your house plans as the lot is already complete with a 500' deep well with a 4.0 gpm yield; as well as a current approved and recorded perc test. Your home will be nestled off the road with approved and recorded 80' front setback, and 10' side setbacks. This property backs up to the Hereford area of the Gunpowder Falls State Park and its 3,620 acres of scenic wilderness AND the Panther branch of the Big Gunpowder Falls River. This property strikes a balance between open/cleared and treed. Have the acreage without having to maintain it! Front 200' cleared for home and yard with remaining rear private woods. Monkton and Hereford at an affordable price tag. Documents on file with Bright MLS regarding well, perc, variance, etc.
MONKTON, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

11328-A Snow Owl Place

SPECTACULAR!!! Newly renovated, this home looks brand new! End unit with huge, newly landscaped lot. Rear yard is fenced and new sod installed. The interior is light and bright with plenty of windows providing natural light. The main level is highlighted by a beautiful kitchen featuring upgraded self-closing cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The upper level boasts 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, including a master suite with vaulted ceilings in the bedroom and bathroom. The lower level has a good size recreation room with new sliding glass door to the rear yard, full bathroom, and 4th bedroom. This home is a BEAUTY!!! Highest and best offers are due by Monday, November 22nd at 5:00 PM. Thanks!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2807 Bookert Drive

Investor Alert or savvy homebuyer with an imagination. This home is located in the up & coming Brooklyn area. Close to MedStar Harbor Hospital. There are 2 enclosed sunrooms creating more livable space than other homes on the block. Up-to-date alarm system can be conveyed with a contract. Listing courtesy...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

8711 Postoak Road

Opportunity knocks!! Wonderful, well maintained and updated brick colonial with coveted location close to schools, parks and shopping. The location is ideal!! Major recent upgrades include the roof & siding (2012), the furnace & air conditioning (2020), bathrooms (2013), lower level carpet (2021). This terrific, circular floor plan includes formal living and dining rooms, a home study, a white kitchen open to the family room and the all important laundry/mudroom. Upstairs are four well proportioned bedrooms and two updated bathrooms. The lower level is finished with paneling and new wall-to-all carpeting and offers a great space for kids to play or create a "man cave" to watch weekend sports. Outside, entertain on the patio and enjoy the level backyard space. This lovely, long time owner is scaling down. Quick possession is possible! Call for your private appointment or come to the open house Sunday! You will be happy you made the effort! It is worth a look! Buy now.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

13540 National Pike

BRICK RANCHER THAT HAS JUST BEEN UPDATED THROUGHOUT. A BRAND NEW ROOF. THREE BEDROOMS & ONE & A HALF BATHS. THE HOME HAS BEEN FLESHLY PAINTED THROUGHOUT & THE HARDWOOD FLOORS HAVE JUST BEEN REFINISHED. CERAMIC TILE IN THE BATHROOM. A FULL BASEMENT WITH A FIREPLACE THAT COULD EASILY BE MADE INTO A FAMILY ROOM. A NICE PRIVATE REAR YARD. THE HOME IS CLOSE TO CONVIENCES & JUST A SHORT DRIVE TO HAGESRTOWN.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

12019 Ernstville Road

Basically level beautifully wooded 10.70 Acres lot. Close to I-70 for easy commuting to build a dream house, weekend cabin or your very own 'home-sweet-home. No HOA or covenants. NO adverse easements or encroachments. Listing courtesy of Long & Foster Real Estate, Inc.. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5767 Sunset View Lane

Tenant income in place thru April 30th 2022, investors dream! Tenant may want to stay if purchaser is investor? No city taxes makes for a more afordable mortgage payment! Roof was replaced Jan 2016, HVAC units new 2020 & water heater 2017. Seller offering $5,000 contribution towards closing cost! Buyers can make future improvements like adding a deck, upgrading flooring or finishing the basement that has a walkout slider to a privacy fenced yard. Lower level does have a finished half bath. Washer, dryer, refrigerator convey with sale. Kitchen cabinets, walls & ceiling freshly painted, rangehood is new. Breakfast bar adds counterspace. Carpets are neutral. 24 hours notice for tours.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

13708 Turkey Foot Road

Beautiful 2+ acre property ready for your dream home. This open property offers privacy and tranquility, yet is close to major commuting routes and restaurants. Located in the Wootton cluster, this is not to be missed. Listing courtesy of Long & Foster Real Estate, Inc.. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3803 Port Hope Point

The perfect starter home that has been completely remodeled. Open concept floorplan with lots of space. Freshly painted throughout. New Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring on lower level. Brand new carpet upper level. New tile floors in both upper-level baths. Updated light fixtures throughout. Spacious living room. Stunning kitchen with brand new cabinets, granite countertops and new appliances. Great location!
MLS

Comments / 0

Community Policy