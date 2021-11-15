ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
499 Margo Lane

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis new home is ready to go in the desirable neighborhood of Turnbull Estates. This home has tons of upgrades and is located on a nice, corner, 1/2 acre water view lot. The open floor plan is made for entertaining and includes a large kitchen...

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2820 E Baltimore Street

SPACIOUS 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath END of Group BRICK Town Home in Patterson Park * Features include an eat in kitchen * French doors * Arched doorways * Hardwood floors * stamped tin ceiling in the dining room * Two bedrooms one FULL bath and laundry on upper level 1 and Two bedrooms and one FULL bath on Upper level 2 * Fenced yard * This a great opportunity for a home owner to customize the home to their desire or an investor to renovate!
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1606 N Broadway

Awesome Value & Great Location on Lovely Block in the City just Down from Johns Hopkins & Kennedy Krieger Institute. Traditional Baltimore Marble Stairs Welcome You Home. 3 Generously Sized Bedrooms 2 Full Baths and 2 half baths. Newly Kitchen with , Granite Counters, Built in Microwave and Gas Stove. Spacious Separate Dining Room, great for entertaining. Finished Basement offers Full Height and Great Storage options. Fenced Back Yard perfect for seasonal enjoyment and offers potential additional off street parking from alleyway. Don't miss out, schedule your appointment today.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

18020 Vintage River Terrace

Awesome, End-Unit Townhome in Popular Williamsburg Village. Wonderful, Open, Light-Filled Living Awaits! Enjoy Entertaining in the Kitchen with Granite Countertops and a Large Eat-In Area. Find 2 Huge Primary Suites Upstairs Each with their Own Private Bath. The Fully Finished Basement with A Cozy Family Room with a Wood Burning Fireplace, 3rd Bedroom, an Additional Full Bath and some handy storage too. Step Right Out the Huge Sliding Glass Door that Opens to a Spacious, Fully Fenced Back Yard. Pricey Updates include: Granite in Kitchen, Replacement Windows and Sliding Glass Doors, New GAC HVAC system in 2015, New Roof & Gutters in 2016. Bonuses Include: Walking Distance in to the Many Amenities of Town, a Community Pool, Tennis, Walking Paths, Well-Rated Schools & More. It's a MUST SEE!
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6321 Deer Ridge Trail Court

This End-Unit Townhome in the Highgrove Estate Community has it all! Designer finishes & distinguished charm! Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, center island, decorative custom backsplash & new stainless steel appliances! Newly installed hardwood flooring through-out entire home! Spacious dining area with chair rail & chic frosted-glass chandelier! Breakfast area accented with lighted ceiling fan! Custom crown molding throughout! Fully renovated upper bathroom with custom ceramic tile! Inviting & private huge deck off the kitchen with Trex decking, custom solar lighting, & under deck aluminum roof to protect from rain/water coming through to lower level patio-perfect for cooking out & entertaining! The lower level walks out to a cozy custom stamped patio offering the utmost privacy-perfect for relaxing! Furnace, A/C, & water heater just 3 years new! Steam humidifier, ionic dust allergy sensor installed on furnace with-in 1 year! Newer roof & gutter guards! 1 car garage with new garage opener! A commuter+GGs dream-just minutes to the Franconia Springfield Metro! A must see to appreciate!
LAKE RIDGE, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4130 Baker Lane

Calling all investors or buyers looking for sweat equity!! Great opportunity to own a classic brick rancher that can be customized to your liking in Perry Hall! Living room has tons of potential with its corner fireplace and airy windows throughout. Hardwoods are in phenomenal shape! Brand new roof with new gutter guards and chimney caps. New hot water heater. Expansive unfinished lower level is the perfect blank canvas ready to be tailored to your tastes and desires with its high ceilings, full bath rough-in and space that could accommodate many possibilities for an additional bedroom, storage, rec space, den, home office and more! Large backyard is an entertainer+GGs delight that would be perfect for entertaining or relaxing! Home is being sold "as is," condition. Close to shopping, recreation, parks, schools and all major highways. Truly an investors dream to flip or flip and hold or a buyer's dream to create their dream home!!!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

223 Castleton Place

WOW! Gorgeously fully renovated townhome in fantastic location minutes to the beltway, shopping, and dining. Sunny open floor plan with a main level anchored by an eat-in kitchen that boasts granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The great room has a large bay window with a lovely view of trees. The spacious owner's bedroom has an en suite bathroom and lots of closet space. Two other bedrooms and another full bath are also on the bedroom level. The basement has a large recreation area with a cozy fireplace and you can access the backyard from a sliding door. There is a full bath and utility room in the basement. The backyard is fully fenced and backs to trees. Great place to relax and entertain. Great location!
CASTLETON, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2022 10TH Street NW

**PRICE IMPROVEMENT! JUST REDUCED $30K!**Originally built c.1880 and recently completely rebuilt to exacting standards, this spectacular two bedroom, two and one-half bath residence now offers a 21st Century aesthetic tucked behind an Historic, Turn-of-the-Century Federal facade. The property is sited on an exceptionally deep (99 ft) lot, which allows for the dramatic, open floor plan, soaring ceiling heights and spacious room sizes. This is further complemented by its East/West orientation, which draws abundant morning sunlight toward the front of the home, and facilitates phenomenal sunsets enjoyed from the newly re-landscaped rear garden & flagstone terrace! Additional features include: chefs kitchen with granite counters & breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances & gas range; dining area with exposed brick accent wall, first floor 1/2 bath, solid hardwood floors throughout, and a spacious family room / den with French doors opening to the rear garden, terrace & parking! The second level offers two spacious bedrooms, and two full spa-inspired baths, including the owners suite, which faces West, and offers ample room for a king-sized bed, and bath en-suite with travertine marble tile and oversized shower. The front bedroom is also exceedingly spacious and is highlighted by a coffered ceiling with dual skylights. The current owners have meticulously maintained this property during their years there, and they installed a commercial grade Carrier HVAC in late 2020, as well as a brand new tankless hot water heater. Both systems are highly efficient, thus reducing energy consumption. With its front garden framed by an historic wrought iron fence, and a truly spectacular, newly landscaped garden, flagstone terrace & gated parking at the rear of the property, this home offers a terrific alternative to luxury condominium living. With an ideal location less than 1/2 block from METRO, two short blocks from the New Whole Foods Market, and other shops, restaurants and Atlantic Plumbing Theaters, and just steps to the vibrant U Street and Shaw neighborhoods, this property offers a rare opportunity for perfect City living on a quiet, tree-lined street in one of Washington's most desired neighborhoods.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1122 Seminole Avenue

CHARMING AND SPACIOUS PORCH FRONT ROWHOME WITH 3 FINISHED LEVELS AND OFF STREET PARKING! Features include hardwood floors throughout, a spacious living room, separate dining room, and a galley kitchen. The upper level offers 3 large bedrooms and 1 full bath, and the basement is finished with a large family room, laundry area, and full bath. There is an inviting front porch, large fenced yard, AND off street parking! Estate Sale - property is being sold As-Is!
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

14463 Turin Lane

You will love this extensively remodeled one of a kind condo in the charming community of The Meadows! Gourmet kitchen has been reconfigured to an open concept with island, which is ideal for morning breakfast. Kitchen features new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and beautiful backsplash. Freshly painted with new engineered vinyl plank flooring throughout. Property features two generously sized bedrooms and luxurious bathroom with a dual vanity. Spacious patio is perfect for relaxing. HVAC and water heater have been replaced within the past three years. Commuters dream with easy access to RT 29, RT 28, RT 66, and Dulles Airport. Minutes from shopping and dining!
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

516 Wyeth Street

Welcome home to the historic Pigtown community of Baltimore! This 3 bedroom/2 bath row home (with two assigned parking spaces!!) is a blank canvas ready for your personal touches. Upstairs, you'll find two bedrooms and a shared hall bath. The main living room features hardwood floors and leads to the spacious kitchen with room for a dining table or the addition of a kitchen island. Out back, a large deck runs the length of the private yard and is perfect for entertaining. The partially finished basement features a third bedroom with private ensuite bath and large laundry/utility room. This home has two assigned parking spaces located just outside the back gate. The Pigtown neighborhood offers a variety of parks and businesses including Milk & Honey Market, Suspended Brewery and is conveniently located within walking distance to M&T Bank Stadium and Orioles Park at Camden Yards.
BALTIMORE, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

309 S Collington Avenue

Welcome home to this stunning completely updated 4 level townhome in the highly sought after Upper Fells Point. The spacious open main level is ideal for modern living and stunning hardwood floors, sun drenched windows, recessed lighting and brand new fresh paint adorn this meticulously maintained home. Prepare your favorite chef inspired meals in the gourmet kitchen equipped with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas cooking and a breakfast bar. Ascend upstairs where two sizable bedrooms and two luxurious tile full bathrooms complete the second level. Tranquility awaits you in the primary suite on the top level featuring a sun filled bedroom, a designer spa bathroom and a cozy den perfect for unwinding after a long day. Enjoy the best of city living with a two level rooftop deck with breathtaking views of Baltimore. Renovated in 2018 with remarkable details throughout.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

110 Hedgewood Drive

Bright, spacious single family with 4 bedrooms and three full baths. Move-in ready! New roof. New windows. Fresh paint. Re-surfaced hardwood on the main level and LVP floor on lower level. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter top. Upgraded three full bathrooms. Huge basement with Recreation area, one bedroom and one full bathroom. Copper pipes for the plumbing. Close to UMCP campus, Metro Greenbelt station, USDA, FDA, I-95 and I-495, restaurants and shopping.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

15 Cherry Bend Court

This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom townhome is ready for you! With fresh paint and new/updated flooring it is move in ready! This home participates in the Tesla Panel Program with a 20 year lease (transferable to the new owner) with full warranty and performance guaranteed. We have all the information needed to pass along to the new owners to help save a lot of money on the monthly energy bill.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1021 Arlington Boulevard , #806

UPDATED and SPACIOUS Luxury one-bedroom condo with private corner balcony in the heart of Rosslyn. This is the largest floor plan in the sought after RIVER PLACE community with over $40,000 in upgrades completed. Every detail was considered with this thoughtful renovation to include expanding the kitchen entrance and setting back the built-in shelving in the living area to create more open flow and space. The European set of stainless steel appliances by Haier shine beautifully with quartz countertops and stunning cabinets and backsplash. The flooring is upgraded throughout with high end luxury TILE (not vinyl). Finishing details include all new light fixtures, a contemporary oversized ceiling fan in the bedroom, added cabinetry and custom shelving in the bathroom and hallway closets to maximize storage...to even smaller touches with new light switches and outlet covers. The corner unit location brings in incredible natural light and easy access to the stairwell that takes you just three floors down to a private assigned parking space right outside the door. Walk out onto the private balcony and enjoy the open view of trees, the city and even a clear shot of the Iwo Jima memorial! The monthly condo fee includes utilities and amazing amenities such as a swimming pool, newly renovated gym with sauna and steam rooms, and an entertainment center for residents and their guests. River Place offers full concierge and mail services and an ideal location two blocks from the Rosslyn metro and shopping district, a short walk to Georgetown, minutes to the Pentagon, National Airport and easy access to all major freeways. Come see Unit 806, located in the River Place East Building...it will be worth it!
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

10164 Clover Glen Drive

Beautiful home in sought after Wendover, sited on a private .92 acre corner lot. The sun-filled interior boasts 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 2 car garage and 3,924 finished square feet over three levels. An entertainer+GGs dream with an open floor plan, formal dining and living room. Bright, updated kitchen with an island opens to an inviting family room with vaulted ceilings, skylights, gas fireplace, and breakfast room. Spacious owner+GGs suite with en suite bath. Sunroom accessing deck with cathedral ceilings and exposed beams, home office, and laundry room are also on the main level. Three additional bedrooms and two full baths on the upper level. Finished lower level with a recreation room, exercise room/den, and two large storage rooms, additional storage area under house. Enjoy outdoor living on the deck, flagstone patio, fire pit area, and private back yard surrounded by mature trees. Amazing Vienna location close to Metro, W&OD Trail, restaurants, shopping, and commuter routes.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

8731-8733 Plantation Lane

Two ground level office condos (built out as one unit) available for sale totaling 2,094 SF. Condo consists of reception area, 5+ private offices, 4 bathrooms, kitchen area & more. Zoned B-1 allowing for many uses. Ideal for professional office, medical, retail sales, professional personal service and more. Excellent location less than 0.5 mile from Novant Health UVA Prince William Medical Center. Only 1.5 miles to Old Town Manassas. Just off Rt. 234/Sudley Rd. with easy access to Rt. 28 & I-66.
MANASSAS, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1273 Maple View Dr

Just Listed in Willow Lake. Prime location with unbeatable proximity to PVCC, Downtown C'ville, UVA, I-64, & Monticello Trails. 3 Bed 3.5 Bath END UNIT townhouse with exceptional Carter Mountain View?s from all levels. Main floor boasts an open floor plan perfect for entertaining - with living room, half bath, dining area with wood fireplace, kitchen, and deck. Upstairs features 2 bedrooms with vaulted ceilings and separate full bathrooms. The owners suite comes with skylight, dual vanity sinks, cedar lined closet, and soaking tub w/ bay window. Lower level bedroom has a private patio level entrance with gas fireplace and full bathroom. Opportunity for additional finished space in basement as well. Come see the potential this property has to offer. Updates include: New Heater motor - Fall 2021 & Deck 2018, Sweat equity will go a long way with this property. In need of new carpet and paint. Seller offering $5K in closing costs.,Formica Counter,Fireplace in Basement,Fireplace in Dining Room.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

8418 Allison Lane

Fantastic bones and loads more SF than the other homes in this lovely Rosedale neighborhood! This well-loved Cape is a huge opportunity, with a side addition that provides two more rooms on the main level, plus a 2nd full bath with skylights on the upper level! Sure this home needs a Honey-Do List, but the solidly-built structure of 4 bedrooms, a separate living room, a cozy sitting area that's adjacent to the tablespace kitchen, the first floor home office, and the main level primary bedroom, is a true gem! Newer electric panel. New roof 2018. New HVAC 2007. The refrigerator is less than 2 years old! The major units were improved so you can focus on creating your own aesthetic. Huge driveway for three cars, plus additional street parking. Quick access to area elementary & middle schools, tucked between 95 and 695, with all the shopping and dining options you need.
ROSEDALE, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2041 Landon Ln

Introducing Forest Lakes Townhomes At Timberwood Square! Featuring 3 bedrooms & 2.5 baths, this brand new townhome w/ James Hardie siding, spacious back yard & deck, also includes a fully finished walkout basement (rec. room & private home office). Plus, oak stairs, a gourmet kitchen w/ gas cooking, maple cabinetry, oversized island, granite & stainless appliances and a large owner?s suite w/ walk-in closet & private bath. Enjoy maintenance free living in Forest Lakes, PLUS 2 pools, 2 clubhouses, a fitness center, extensive athletic fields & courts, miles of walking trails, and more! Every new townhome in Forest Lakes Townhomes At Timberwood Square is tested, inspected and HERS+- scored by a 3rd party energy consultant & is also inspected by a 3rd party for quality. Receive $5,000 toward closing costs for a limited time*!,Granite Counter,Maple Cabinets.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4625 Scottsdale Place

Priced To Sell Fast! Awesome 4 Level Townhouse with 2 Car Garage, Walkout Basement, Spacious Open Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Island with Pendant Lighting, Hardwood Floors, Fireplace, 3 Balconies - One on Each Level, Spacious Bedrooms, Master Bath with Separate Shower and Large Soaking Tub, Walk In Closets, Roof 3 Yrs New, Much More! Close to Schools, Shopping and Commuter Routes. This Will Not Last!
