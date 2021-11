If you're trying to build your earnings season watch list by looking for stocks setting up in a base ahead of their next quarterly report, here's one that fits the bill: Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN). It's expected to report on Nov. 18 and is currently about 4% under a 61.03 buy point. The entry is based on a second-stage saucer without handle.

STOCKS ・ 9 DAYS AGO