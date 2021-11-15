1419 R Street NW

A MUST SEE Hometown Charmer in Purcellville!!! This dynamite SF home offers over 3,500sf of Finished Space with 5 Bedrooms [no typo!] and 3.5 Bathrooms PLUS a fully Finished LL with Expansive Storage Room AND Walk Out Condition to a Large Yard w/ Custom Stamped Concrete Patio, Boxed Gardens, New Composite Deck and Access to the TRUCK SIZE 2 car Garage: 20+GG6+G- deep by 20+GG7+G- wide with an 8+GG SINGLE Garage door offering 7+GG8+G- of Clearance ** So many EXTERIOR finishes and features to make note of and here are just a few: Hardiboard Exterior Siding NOT Vinyl, Covered Portico Entry w/ Stone Accents, Mature Trees and Refreshed Landscape Beds, Custom 3-4 car Wide Driveway, Professionally Power Washed Exterior, Professionally Cleaned Windows and Recently painted Exterior Trim and Fence w/ 2 Gates ** INSIDE boasts an Exceptional foyer with Hardwood Flooring that Extends throughout the Main lvl ** Pretty Glass French doors flank the Left Side of the Foyer and Open into the Office featuring hardwood flooring and large windows overlooking the charming Streetscape** Across the foyer is the Formal living room also accented with hardwood flooring, front windows with Blinds and Opens into the Formal Dining room featuring an ORB chandelier and twin Side windows **Further along is the Gourmet Kitchen with endless Counter space, an abundance of Cabinetry, a Large center island that is free of any cooking equipment or sink [hooray!!!] and ample Recessed Lighting** Enjoy the Double Door reach in food pantry and oversized eat in Kitchen area that offers access to the Deck with stairs to the backyard ** The Great Room features Walls of windows and a Pellet stove which is seasonally perfect! Rounding off the main level is a Half Bathroom and Walk In Closet ** The UPPER LEVEL features: an Oversized Owners Suite w/ Cathedral Ceiling and a lighted CF, Rear Wall of Windows, Large Walk In Closet and Access to the Ensuite Owners Bath Featuring: Soaking Tub, Double Sink Vanity, Standing Shower, Private H20 closet and Linen Closet ** Down the Hall 3 Additional Bedrooms share the Dual Area Bath, Plus a walk-in Laundry Room and Linen Closet round off the Bedroom Lvl ** The LOWER LEVEL features: Frieze Carpeting, a Finished Rec Room w/ 7.1 surround sound pre-wire and Access to the Stamped Concrete Patio and Pretty Yard ** Additional finished space includes: Bedroom #5 w/ double reach in closets, CF and 2 Full Size Windows w/ Blinds** Full Bathroom #3 w/ Shower and Understair Storage PLUS a large Storage Room ** A truly Outstanding Home Design!!! ** All of this is JUST MINUTES FROM DOWNTOWN PURCELLVILLE and Route 7 ** Village Case HOA Includes: Trash and Recycling Program, Snow Removal from all Private Streets, Pocket Park and Active Recreation Field, Playspace at the Village Green, Street and Sidewalk Maintenance, Common Area Maintenance and Landscaping, Curb and Gutter, Historically Designed Street Signage and a Decorative Bus Stop with Bench ** School Pyramid: Emerick ES, Blue Ridge MS, Loudoun Valley HS **

