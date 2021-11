From what we’ve seen of Intel Alder Lake-S so far, AMD has a big problem on its hands. Not only are they thoroughly beaten in practically all aspects of performance (well, the areas that matter to most consumers anyway), but they’ve also arrived at such an attractive price point that it genuinely makes pretty much all of the Ryzen 5000 CPU look, quite frankly, too expensive. – With us already seeing indications as to what Intel’s mid-tier CPUs may be priced at, however, following a report via TechSpot, it is already being speculated that their entry-level CPU, presumably the Core i3-12100F, will hit the market at an exceptionally tempting £99/$119.

COMPUTERS ・ 9 DAYS AGO