Highlights: Had 16 tackles (one for loss), a sack, an interception and a quarterback pressure in a win over rival Parkview. Coach Philip Jones’ take: “Not only did Jordan have a standout game on Friday, but he has been playing at an extremely high level all year long. He plays linebacker the way it should be played — physical, tough, passionate, competitive and smart. He is a great leader as well and has been hugely integral to our success this season.”

BROOKWOOD, AL ・ 10 DAYS AGO