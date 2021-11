Indian summer has taken hold of the Eastern Sierra. Cold nights and early mornings turn to warm days that requires no additional clothes to stay warm like that sweat shirt or jacket you’re wearing at night. Brown trout are in the rivers and streams spawning. There is no law against fishing for actively spawning trout. I prefer to leave the actively spawning trout alone on their spawning beds and fish for them in the deep holes or runs where they are resting and feeding. While San Juan worms and egg patterns produce trophy trout, I find that bigger nymphs like a stoner nymph, gold/green wire nymph, and a cooper John produce as much or more trophy trout than egg and worm patterns.

