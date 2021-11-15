COVID-19 testing and vaccination schedule for the week of Nov. 15

The City of Fort Worth continues to host COVID-19 vaccine and testing clinics.

To learn more, call 817-392-8478 or email the hotline.

Vaccination sites

The vaccination clinic dates for the week of Nov.15:

Monday, Nov. 15

Wilkerson-Greines Activity Center, 5201 C.A. Roberson Blvd., 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 16

Wilkerson-Greines Activity Center, 5201 C.A. Roberson Blvd., 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 17

Wilkerson-Greines Activity Center, 5201 C.A. Roberson Blvd., 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

First Street Mission Ministries, 801 W. First St., 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 18

Wilkerson-Greines Activity Center, 5201 C.A. Roberson Blvd., 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Broadway Baptist Church, 305 W. Broadway Ave., 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 19

Wilkerson-Greines Activity Center, 5201 C.A. Roberson Blvd., 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 20

Johnson Chapel AME, 5235 Bonnell Ave., 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Luck Optical, 7108 Camp Bowie Blvd., 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Register online for vaccinations.

Testing sites

Testing sites are hosted by the City of Fort Worth and are open to everyone. The city is partnering with Vault Health. Saliva tests will be administered at no cost, with or without insurance, and appointments are not needed. Stay in your vehicle and call or text a number that will be provided when you arrive. Avoid eating, drinking, smoking or chewing gum for one hour before the test.

Free testing is available 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday at TEXRail North Side Station, 3001 Decatur Ave.

In addition, COVID-19 testing is easily found at many pharmacies, hospitals, doctor’s offices and private contractor sites; these locations may request health insurance.

Learn about the Regional Infusion Center operating in Fort Worth.

