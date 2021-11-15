ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leftovers: Use It or Lose It

nhpbs.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeftovers are a blessing, not a curse, when Sara transforms...

video.nhpbs.org

thesouthernladycooks.com

EASY SWEET POTATO CASSEROLE

This easy sweet potato casserole makes a wonderful side dish for any holiday event or gathering. The dish is delicious for a weeknight because it is so easy to throw together when you are busy or tired. I love sweet potatoes anytime and can eat this right out of the refrigerator for a snack when I get hungry. You could easily double this recipe and it keeps well for several days. I love the crunch of the cornflakes along with the sweetness of the brown sugar. You might also like our recipe for maple bacon sweet potatoes.
FIRST For Women

How to Keep Bananas for Longer With a Simple Hack

Nobody likes to buy fresh produce only for it to go bad before you’ve had the chance to eat it. Bananas tend to fall into that group for me, and as much as I like to bake with them when they’re overripe, it’s frustrating when you’d rather have them for a quick on-the-go snack. With that in mind, I went searching for a hack to help keep my bananas longer, and I found one that actually works!
tastywoo.com

No-Bake Pina Colada Cream Pie

This pina colada cream pie is so beautiful, creamy, and really delicious! If you are a pina colada fan just like I am, then this is your dream dessert. No-bake and very easy to make, here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the Graham cracker crust:. 1⅓ cup graham cracker crumbs.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
theintelligencer.com

Kimchi amps up leftover fried rice

Kimchi is a powerhouse Korean ingredient of seasoned cabbage packing spice, crunch and that savory umami factor that comes from fermented foods. It transforms whatever meal it’s added to, and we treat the richly flavorful liquid it’s packed in as a separate ingredient. In this recipe from our book “Milk...
TODAY.com

How to turn Thanksgiving leftovers into Hanukkah latkes

Hanukkah often coincides with Christmas — or is at least in the general vicinity of the biggest holiday of the year. But occasionally, those eight crazy nights arrive a bit earlier, often when you’re not ready for them. This is one of those years, friends. We’ll be lighting those Hanukkah candles the evening of Nov. 28, just three days after we carve our Thanksgiving turkeys.
News Talk KIT

How To Handle The Leftovers? We have This Important Answer!

Thanksgiving is a little more than 2 weeks away and many of the national news stories say how difficult it's going to be to find the fixings for the traditional Thanksgiving Day dinner and if you can find them, just how expensive they are going to be. Have you seen that to be the case here....at Wray's, Freddie's, Safeway, Grocery Outlet, Rosaurs?
princesspinkygirl.com

Leftover Turkey Casserole

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. Is your fridge full of leftover Thanksgiving turkey? Don’t let it go to waste! Try this easy and delicious Leftover Turkey Casserole recipe. It’s perfect for a quick weeknight meal or as a side dish for another family feast. You’ll be glad you made room in the freezer with these tasty leftovers.
staradvertiser.com

An easy meal (with a kick) from leftovers

Not the high-heat stir-fry you might expect, this recipe relies on a very simple technique: A flavorful kimchi sauce is mellowed out with butter, then used to sauté leftover rice. The resulting dish is easily scaled up, as adaptable as it is brilliant, and a great way to use up...
Kenosha News.com

This is how long you should keep Thanksgiving leftovers

If you are preparing a traditional Thanksgiving dinner this year, you will probably have a lot of leftovers. Creative Cooking: 6 Thanksgiving Side Dishes to Try This Year. Sponsored Content: Planning the perfect Thanksgiving menu takes a lot of preparation and thought, so using old favorites is always a safe (and delicious!) choice. If you’re looking to add some new flavors to the table this year, try these six side dishes that incorporate fall ingredients with a bold twist.
Herald Democrat

Good Morning: Making way for leftovers

Now that all of those ghosts and goblins have had their fun, the holiday season is upon us for real. Just a few weeks from now, many of us will be fortunate enough to gather around the table with the people we love most in the world and give thanks for another year of having each other in our lives.
nhpbs.org

Salt Your Pasta Water!

Lidia shows how to salt, save and sauce the way the Italians do! Lidia prepares a Pasta Primavera “New School” with creamy pesto loaded with fresh vegetables. Then, her grandson Ethan talks about his recent preparation of her Penne with Vodka Sauce. Lidia’s last recipe is a green and delicious pasta dish starring Cavatappi with Asparagus and Spinach Pesto.
