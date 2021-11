Netflix just dropped the trailer for Selling Sunset Season 4, and boy is it spicy. The Oppenheim Group has added two agents to the team: Vanessa Villela and Emma Hernan. While Vanessa seems hardworking and excited about her new gig, we have a feeling that Emma is about to really shake things up in the office. "I’m here to work, and hopefully all this high school drama that I’ve dealt with for years can stay like Christine, out of mind," she says during the trailer.

TV SERIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO