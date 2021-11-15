Packers activate QB Kurt Benkert, release QB Blake Bortles from practice squad

The return of Kurt Benkert marks the end of Blake Bortles’ run as the emergency quarterback for the Green Bay Packers. The team activated Benkert from the COVID-19 reserve list and released Bortles from the practice squad on Monday.

Benkert, who returns to the practice squad, missed the last two weeks after testing positive for COVID-19. He was first placed on the reserve list on Nov. 2. The Packers signed Bortles to provide a backup for Jordan Love when Aaron Rodgers also tested positive for the virus during the leadup of Week 9’s meeting with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Bortles was elevated just once from the practice squad. He was the No. 2 quarterback behind Love in Kansas City but was not on the gameday roster for Sunday’s win over the Seahawks.

Benkert, who won the job as the No. 3 quarterback during training camp, has been on the practice squad all season.