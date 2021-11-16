Walk Through Limestone Caves On A Mountainside With This Southern California Cavern Tour
By Emerson
Only In Southern California
3 days ago
Southern California certainly has its share of unique natural wonders! When you feel like exploring somewhere atypical, a visit to these mountainside caverns is bound to scratch that itch for adventure. Mitchell Caverns are a set of aboveground limestone caves that can be found on the side of the Providence Mountains. Open to the public through guided tours, you’ll find yourself in awe of the cave’s otherworldly interior! Are you intrigued yet? Read on to learn about Mitchell Caverns and how you can explore them.
During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.
Have you visited Mitchell Caverns yet? It’s not very often you find stunning limestone caves like these in Southern California! Share your thoughts, photos, and experiences with us in the comments below.
Address: Providence Mountains State Recreation Area, 38200 Essex Rd, Essex, CA 92332, USA
