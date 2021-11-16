Walk Through Limestone Caves On A Mountainside With This Southern California Cavern Tour

Southern California certainly has its share of unique natural wonders! When you feel like exploring somewhere atypical, a visit to these mountainside caverns is bound to scratch that itch for adventure. Mitchell Caverns are a set of aboveground limestone caves that can be found on the side of the Providence Mountains. Open to the public through guided tours, you’ll find yourself in awe of the cave’s otherworldly interior! Are you intrigued yet? Read on to learn about Mitchell Caverns and how you can explore them.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

Located in the Mojave Desert of Southern California, Providence Mountains State Recreation Area is home to a natural wonder known as Mitchell Caverns. Consisting of three limestone caves on the side of the mountains, exploring the caves is an experience that belongs on your bucket list.

Getting to walk through Mitchell Caverns is a unique experience that will fill you with awe. Covered from floor to ceiling in spectacular limestone formations, the caverns' otherworldly atmosphere is an incredible sight to see with your own eyes.

Mitchell Caverns is only open to the public through guided tours only. In order to ensure the natural integrity of the caverns and their animal habitats, tours are given minimally. From October through May, tours depart at 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Fridays through Sundays. From June through September, one tour departs at 10:00 a.m. Fridays through Sundays.

You'll receive a brief history of the caverns at the start of the tour, including how tours of the caverns were given as far back as 1934. You'll then set off on the short trail that takes you from the visitor center to the cave's entrance.

Rounding the mountainside, you'll spot the entrance that penetrates a large rock outcropping. It's a pretty neat sight! From here, you'll spend just under an hour walking through the caverns and getting an up-close look at stalagmites, stalactites, lily pads, draperies, and cave coral.

You'll explore several cave rooms during the tour. The caverns are much bigger than you might guess from looking at the exterior. Temperatures inside the caverns generally range in the 60s, so bring a sweater if you'll find that chilly!

Walking through Marshall Caverns is a bucket list adventure unlike any other in Southern California. Learn more about the guided tours and plan your visit by checking out the Providence Mountains SRA website .

Have you visited Mitchell Caverns yet? It’s not very often you find stunning limestone caves like these in Southern California! Share your thoughts, photos, and experiences with us in the comments below.

Address: Providence Mountains State Recreation Area, 38200 Essex Rd, Essex, CA 92332, USA