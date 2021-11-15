ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Settlement bans coal storage in California city by 2027

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K215E_0cxeNZAq00

A private port operator in the San Francisco Bay Area that stores coal from Utah before it's shipped to Asia has been given until 2027 to continue those operations under terms of a settlement.

Officials in Richmond where the port is located, agreed to the deal with the Levin-Richmond Terminal Corp. that runs the port, Utah-based coal company Wolverine Fuel Sales, the state of Utah and Phillips 66, which exports petroleum coke through the port. “Petcoke" is a byproduct of oil refining.

The Richmond City Council passed an ordinance last year banning the handling and storage of coal and petcoke within the city by January 2023. The move, driven by concerns about possible health complications from coal dust, prompted lawsuits in federal and state courts from the three companies and Utah, which all argued it was unconstitutional.

Utah said the terminal “sustains a significant component of Utah’s economy." Spokespeople for Utah's governor did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Environmental groups that joined Richmond to fight the lawsuits cheered the settlement as a win for communities that want to better control health dangers for their residents.

“It’s a blueprint for other cities and counties in California to address the public health threat that may be presented by coal and petcoke handling,” said Aaron Isherwood, managing attorney with the Sierra Club which intervened in the case,

The settlement, reached Friday, gives the companies until Dec. 31, 2026, to end the storage and handling of coal at the facility. During that period the companies must follow enhanced dust control measures. The City Council must approve the settlement by next February for its provisions to take effect.

Concerns about climate change have dampened demand for coal in the U.S. Coal-producing states such as Utah are shipping it to Asia through West Coast ports, a move that has faced resistance from environmental advocates and elected officials, mostly Democrats.

In the San Francisco Bay Area, the Levin-Richmond Terminal and the Port of Stockton are the main places through which coal is shipped. A long-running effort to build a terminal in Oakland for Utah coal has been stymied by opponents.

The ports in the San Francisco Bay Area accounted for about 3% of total U.S. coal exports in the first half of 2021, according to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Handling and storage of coal makes up about 65% of the Richmond terminal's business, while petcoke exported for use to manufacture aluminum and other products makes up another 15%, according to legal filings. It also handles recyclable materials. The company has about 60 employees.

Settlement talks began this February, with the eventual agreement providing more time for the companies to transition to handling other commodities at the terminal.

The agreement is intended to “strike a proper proper balance between protecting the public from the health hazards of coal and petroleum coke storage and handling, while also protecting existing jobs and providing sufficient time for businesses to transition," according to the settlement.

James Holland, vice president of facilities, equipment and environment, and Patrick O’Driscoll, chief operating officer for the Levin-Richmond, did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment about whether the company has plans for how to use the terminal instead.

Wolverine Fuels, meanwhile, argued in court that an inability to use the Richmond port would significantly impact its business by requiring longer transport for the coal, possibly to ports in Mexico. Most of the company's coal goes to Japan. The company argued that longer transport routes for its product would result in more greenhouse gas emissions.

Phillips 66 is considering transitioning its San Francisco Refinery to biofuels.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

With gas prices rising, Biden administration considers closing yet another pipeline

With a fast-developing energy crisis on their hands, President Joe Biden and his team seem to think there is nothing they can do. They blame OPEC, but the fact is the administration has worked to reduce domestic oil production in the name of combating climate change. As if canceling the “net-zero” Keystone XL pipeline wasn’t damaging enough, the Biden administration is now reportedly considering closing the Line 5 oil pipeline in Michigan.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Utah State
San Mateo Daily Journal

Settlement ends El Rancho Inn legal tangle in Millbrae

A plan to build a 384-unit apartment building in Millbrae will proceed, following a settlement reached in a lawsuit filed by the developer earlier this year that alleged the city was illegally failing to approve the proposal. The developer, Anton Development Company, sued the city in February after its plans...
MILLBRAE, CA
Shore News Network

AOC Confuses Natural Gas For Oil In Video Explaining Why Pipelines Are Bad

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez confused a number of facts about fossil fuels in a video to her followers explaining why pipelines are bad for the country. The congresswoman mistakenly asserted that the Keystone XL and Line 3 pipelines were proposed to increase U.S. natural gas exports in the video she posted on her Instagram account Saturday. The two pipelines would transport crude oil, not natural gas, from Canada into the U.S. as an import, according to their operators.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Lawsuits#Coal Dust#Biofuels#Wolverine Fuel Sales#The Richmond City Council#Petcoke#The Sierra Club#The City Council
dailybruin.com

California state, city officials seek to ban live firearms on film sets

Los Angeles City Councilmember Paul Koretz introduced a resolution Oct. 27 calling for the ban of live guns and ammunition on film sets in California. The resolution comes after an accidental firearm discharge on set in New Mexico that resulted in the death of a cinematographer. On Oct. 21, actor Alec Baldwin was rehearsing a scene for the film “Rust” that involved drawing a revolver and pointing it directly at the camera, according to Insider. Baldwin’s gun was supposed to be loaded with blanks, resulting in Baldwin shooting cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in the chest and director Joel Souza in the shoulder, according to Insider.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Connecticut Post

New Mexico governor thanks oil and gas, cheers hydrogen plan

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s Democratic governor is seeking legislation to help jump-start hydrogen production from natural gas in her state, a process that generates harmful greenhouse gases but could one day be harnessed to provide environmental benefits. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham outlined the effort briefly at a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Japan
cbslocal.com

Amazon To Pay $500,000 Settlement For COVID-19 Violations

EASTVALE (CBSLA) — On Monday, California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced that Amazon will pay a $500,000 settlement after he accused the company of concealing COVID-19 numbers from their workers. “Amazon’s practices led to workers not knowing if they were exposed to 2, 20 or 200 cases of COVID-19,” Bonta...
BUSINESS
NBC Miami

These Are the States and Cities Where Evictions Are Still Banned

The national eviction ban has lapsed, but New York, New Jersey and New Mexico have their own moratoriums. Many cities continue to curb the proceedings as well. As a result, around half of renters in the U.S. still have some protections available. As the struggles for renters continue, at least...
HOUSE RENT
boisestatepublicradio.org

Idaho cities and counties consider joining state in opioid settlement

Two national opioid settlements could bring Idaho millions of dollars for substance abuse and mental health services. Local entities have until early January to join the state in settlements with opioid manufacturer Johnson & Johnson and three major opioid distributors. Idaho sued several pharmaceutical companies for their role in the...
IDAHO STATE
New York Post

Retail, trucking groups sue Biden administration over vaccine mandate

A group of trade associations that represent the trucking, retail and other industries sued the Biden administration this week in an effort to overturn the federal vaccine mandate, saying that the order would “inflict irreparable harm.”. The groups — which include the National Retail Federation, the National Federation of Independent...
RETAIL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

California bans insurance companies from dropping homeowners in 2021 wildfire zones

California’s insurance commissioner on Wednesday prohibited insurance companies from dropping nearly 210,000 homeowners in areas affected by this year’s wildfires, another in a series of orders aimed at easing a shortage of affordable coverage in fire-prone areas. The moratorium, issued by Commissioner Ricardo Lara, requires insurers to retain these policyholders...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

341K+
Followers
133K+
Post
169M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy