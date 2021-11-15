ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Rosewood Le Guanahani St. Barth Appoints Fanny Martin as Spa Director

Hotel Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFanny Martin has been appointed spa director of Sense®, A Rosewood Spa at Rosewood Le Guanahani for its November 2021 debut, following a four-year closure and extensive resort-wide renovation. In her new role, Martin will lead the day-to-day operations and overall vision of Sense®, A Rosewood Spa, developing innovative spa and...

www.hotel-online.com

Comments / 0

Related
tatler.com

Why Le Toiny is the most glamorous hotel on St Barths

Only propeller planes can land on Cel’s infamously short and narrow runway, but nothing beats the thrill of pulling up alongside the welcoming turquoise waters of St Jean Bay, after the familiar yet exhilarating vertical dive onto the airstrip. Despite the hair-raising landing, the island experience itself is always so smooth – within minutes, I’m in a taxi, climbing through the hills of St Barths and heading towards the easternmost tip of the island to my favourite home-away-from-home, Le Toiny. With its collection of 22 private villas (each with its own infinity pool), this is paradise on earth as far as I am concerned. It’s the only privately owned five-star hotel on the island, and hoteliers Charlie and Mandie Vere Nicoll have created a tropical sanctuary, which combines old school English hospitality with incredible service – and epic sea views.
LIFESTYLE
Hotel Online

The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills Appoints Matthew Ross as Director of Food and Beverage

West Hollywood, CA – November 15, 2021 – The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills is pleased to announce the appointment of Matthew Ross as Director of Food and Beverage of the iconic Los Angeles hotel. In this role, Ross will oversee all culinary and beverage operations for signature restaurant Boxwood, the Lobby Bar, the rooftop pool and in-room dining, as well as all onsite events. Ross joins The London West Hollywood as a seasoned hospitality professional with over 15 years of industry experience, bringing invaluable leadership and a strong history of proven results to his new role.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Hotel Online

Z Conrad Maldives Rangali Island to Unveil Multimillion Dollar Renovation in February 2022

MALDIVES – November 15, 2021 – The award-winning Conrad Maldives Rangali Island turns the page to write its next chapter after an expansive multi-million dollar refurbishment, revealing plans to debut its Grand Relaunch in February 2022. Conrad Maldives Rangali Island’s extensive multi-year makeover elevates its signature hospitality with thoughtful experiences...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Guest
Robb Report

This $49.5 Million Palm Springs Mansion Has 3 Pools and an Aquarium Tunnel

If you’ve ever wanted to live somewhere that’s part home, part sculpture, well, the time is now. A mansion in California’s Palm Springs area has just hit the market for $49.5 million, and there’s barely a right angle in the residence’s swoopy facade. There’s also an aquarium tunnel with room for a few sharks to roam (so long as they’re not enormous great whites). The home was built for Duane Hagadone, a newspaper publisher and real-estate developer—he’s perhaps best known for founding the Coeur d’Alene Resort in Idaho. He commissioned Guy Dreier, an architect whose résumé included many similarly striking residences,...
REAL ESTATE
securitiesfinancetimes.com

Broadridge appoints Trip Chong as director of business development

Broadridge appoints Trip Chong as director of business development. Broadridge has announced the hire of Trip Chong to director of business development for its Securities Class Action solutions. Based in London, Chong will be responsible for selling Broadridge’s Class Action solutions to markets outside of North America. Her previous leadership...
BUSINESS
Vogue Magazine

Vogue’s Guide to St. Barths

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The moment you descend onto St. Barths (descend is literal—one must take a nose dive to land on the West Indies island), you know you’re in for something spectacular. The crystalline waters are dotted with yachts, often of the mega variety, and the beaches filled with sunbathers wearing Eugenia Kim hats and basket bags from Loewe. Nestled into the hillside are white villas with red roofs and sprawling vistas ahead of them.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris#Four Seasons#Bora#Royal Mansour
Hotel Online

Saba Rock Appoints Ciro Gentile as New Director of Food & Beverage

VIRGIN GORDA, British Virgin Islands – November 16, 2021 – Saba Rock, the iconic island resort destination in the British Virgin Islands that reopended last month following a complete rebuild due to damages sustained by Hurricane Irma, has signed on Ciro Gentile as the director of food and beverage. In this position, Gentile will be responsible for overseeing the island-destination’s restaurant, waterfront bar and sunset lounge menus, purchasing, service and guest satisfaction.
RESTAURANTS
Robb Report

Francis Bacon’s ‘Pope’ Painting Leads Phillips’s $139 Million Art Auction

After Christie’s and Sotheby’s launched the marquee auction season in New York, Phillips staged its 20th century and contemporary art auction at its newly opened Park Avenue headquarters on Wednesday night. The sale brought in a total of $139 million, the highest total for an evening sale in the house’s history. Of the 46 lots offered, 43 sold, with the sale achieving a 93 percent sell-through rate. Two lots—a painting of a young Vietnam War-era soldier by Barkley L. Hendricks from 1968 and another by Milton Avery from 1957—were withdrawn before the sale began. Eleven lots in the auction were offered...
VISUAL ART
Hotel Online

Hyatt Place Kathmandu Celebrates Official Opening in Nepal

CHICAGO, IL – November 15, 2021 – Hyatt Place Kathmandu, the second Hyatt-branded hotel in Nepal, is officially open, expanding the Hyatt Place brand’s footprint globally in markets that matter most to guests and World of Hyatt members. The new hotel features the Hyatt Place brand’s intuitive design, casual atmosphere and practical amenities, such as Free Wi-Fi Everywhere and 24-hour food offerings. Ownership of the hotel includes Akshay Golyan, Executive Director and Shakti Golyan, Chairman of City Hotel Ltd.
ASIA
caribjournal.com

Martinique Rum Crowned World Champion at Caribbean Rum Awards St Barth

Two years ago in St Barth, a never-before-seen field of the world’s most expensive rums faced off in a rum category for the ages. And this week in St Barth, history was made again. For the first time ever, the winners of the Uber Premium Rhum Agricole and Uber Premium...
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Hotel Online

Hilton Hotel Tahiti Opens in French Polynesia Following Renovation

PAPEETE, Tahiti – November 15, 2021 – Travelers now have a new escape when visiting the capital of French Polynesia, with the opening of the new 200-room Hilton Hotel Tahiti. Conveniently offering easy access to the downtown attractions of Papeete and Maritime Port, the resort is situated just two miles from the international airport, allowing guests to quickly start their visit.
LIFESTYLE
Hotel Online

Prepping for an Outstanding December ’21

The terms ‘pent-up demand’ and ‘revenge travel’ entered the collective hospitality narrative in the summer of 2020, and they still very much apply to the next big stretch for the hotel industry. Notably, the forward-looking occupancy data for many markets in North America indicate that this upcoming holiday season will likely deliver huge revenues for a highly positive story entering 2022.
INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL
Hotel Online

Hilton Signs Franchise Agreement With Ken Corporation to Launch Hilton Yokohama in Autumn 2023

TOKYO, Japan and MCLEAN, VA – November 16, 2021 – Hilton today announced the signing of a franchise agreement with Ken Corporation Ltd. to launch Hilton Yokohama in autumn 2023. The hotel will be situated in Minato Mirai 21, a seaside urban area in central Yokohama within the Kanagawa prefecture. This marks Hilton’s first property in Yokohama, the second largest city in Japan after Tokyo.
MCLEAN, VA
Hotel Online

Peachtree Hotel Group Acquires Two Hotels in California in Partnership With Verakin Capital

ATLANTA, GA – November 16, 2021 – Peachtree Hotel Group (“Peachtree”), in its first joint venture partnership with Verakin Capital (“Verakin”), announced the acquisition of the 81-key Hampton Inn & Suites and the 60-key La Bellasera Hotel & Suites, in Paso Robles, California. Peachtree Hospitality Management (“PHM”), a division of Peachtree, will operate the properties.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Hotel Online

Cycas and IHG Partner to Bring Second Holiday Inn Express & Suites to Switzerland

Cycas Hospitality continues to drive forward its ambitious expansion programme, having this month signed its first Swiss hotel. The 119-room Holiday Inn Express & Suites Sion will be operated by the award-winning pan-European operator under its first lease agreement with an investment group of Credit Suisse Asset Management. When it...
INDUSTRY
Hotel Online

Wyndham Garden Christchurch Kilmore Street Opens in New Zealand

SINGAPORE – November 18, 2021 – Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world’s largest hotel franchising company and leading provider of hotel management services with approximately 9,000 hotels across nearly 95 countries, continues to expand its portfolio in Australasia, with the opening of Wyndham Garden Christchurch Kilmore Street in New Zealand.
CHINA

Comments / 0

Community Policy