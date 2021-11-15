ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

People Are Still Testing Positive for COVID, Like Me

By CJ McIntyre
 3 days ago
Working through quarantine isn't much fun at all, but necessary. Like many of you, I thought that by now I had made it through the tough part of the COVID-19 pandemic pretty much unscathed. I haven't been sick once, nothing, the only place it really hurt me was in the pocketbook...

Poughkeepsie, NY
Health
City
Poughkeepsie, NY
101.5 WPDH

Newburgh to Norway, Direct Flights Begin This Summer

It's getting easier and easier to escape the Hudson Valley for a little vacation. Earlier this month, Frontier Airlines announced flights from Stewart Airport to sunny Florida. Tampa, Miami and Orlando are all destinations that Hudson Valley residents can easily get to by hopping on a flight at Stewart International Airport in Newburgh.
NEWBURGH, NY
101.5 WPDH

Here's How to Easily Provide Shelter for Hudson Valley Animals This Winter

If you're like me, you truly love all of the animals that roam the earth. Each season showcases how beautiful life is with all of our furry friends around us. During the warmer months, it's easier for animals who live outdoors considering they can hunt for their own food and have options, drink from fresh running streams, and find places to sleep at night.
HUDSON, NY
101.5 WPDH

Did a New York State Funeral Home Bury the Wrong Person?

When a loved one passes away, you give your local funeral home your trust (and probably a lot of money) that they will be treated with the utmost respect and dignity. But did a funeral home bury a person who was not the relative of the family who had arranged for the service? One family says the person one particular New York state funeral home buried was not their mother's. Now, they are suing the funeral home and its director for millions. What exactly happened here?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
101.5 WPDH

10 Thanksgiving Meal Deals in the Hudson Valley

Thanksgiving is such an incredible time of the year. It kicks off the holiday season for many, bringing friends and family together for food and festivities. Kids are playing out on the lawn, beers are on top of coasters as people are watching the football games, your cousin is blowing up in the other room claiming that someone is cheating in cards, you know how it gets. Of course; however, the main thing that brings everyone together is the food. At my house, we will put on a whole spread of dishes like a shrimp platter, green bean casserole, scalloped tomatoes, stuffing, garlic mashed potatoes, and that beautiful Butterball turkey. Last year was my first time cooking the turkey, and I have to say, I did not burn it! No, it turned out well. I love to cook, so it's great to have that knowledge and ability now. It's nice now that many of us can open up our homes again to more people after how small many celebrations were last year.
HUDSON, NY
101.5 WPDH

Story of Deer Who Smashed Through Window of New York Business Has Ironic Twist

An uninvited guest paid a visit to a business recently in New York state. Guests and customers were probably shocked to witnessed a deer smashing straight through the window of this establishment Sunday afternoon. Some videos of the incident have been uploaded online, showing the confused animal scurrying around the lobby of the business as guests stood nearby. While stuff like this doesn't happen everyday, it's still not out of the question for a deer, or any other sort of wildlife, to unexpectedly enter a residence or store. But what makes this incident a bit ironic?
SYRACUSE, NY
101.5 WPDH

New Business on Rte 9 Poughkeepsie Opens in Time for the Holidays

It's been over 6 months since we first reported that a new business would be opening up on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie where the Poughkeepsie Inn used to be. The motel sat empty for a few years, so it was great news that there was going to be a cool new business there. Well, this week that business will finally be opening its doors to the public. Just in time for holiday shopping.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
101.5 WPDH

Poughkeepsie K-9's Get New Bullet and Stab Proof Vests

2 of the Hudson Valley's finest are safer after a thoughtful donation. Town of Poughkeepsie Police Departments Kyle and Taya are prancing around town in brand new bullet and stab protective vests. The 2 K-9s received the protective vests thanks to a donation from the organization Vested Interest. According to...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
101.5 WPDH

Samsung Has No Solution For Issue Plaguing Many New York Customers

Samsung seems to have no plans to correct an issue that is torturing many customers. About six weeks ago my Samsung Galaxy S20 gave me a moisture-detected warning. Despite my phone never dealing with any moisture. "Check charger/USB port," the message reads. "Moisture has been detected in your charger/USB port....
BUSINESS
101.5 WPDH

Woman in Clown Mask Robs Gas Station in New York State

Talk about a real Bozo. Police are on the lookout for some clown who knocked up a gas station in New York state early Wednesday morning. Authorities say the suspect is female, has a pale white face, orange hair, and has a really big red nose. Yes, the suspect we're describing was dressed as a clown. This story might not be suitable for those who suffer from coulrophobia.
PUBLIC SAFETY
101.5 WPDH

Food Containers, Plates, Cups Will Soon Be Banned in New York

Get ready for big changes. In a few weeks foam plates, cups, food containers and more will be banned in New York. The New York State DEC is reminding all that starting Jan. 1, 2022, no covered food service provider or store (retail or wholesale) will be allowed to sell, offer for sale, or distribute disposable food service containers that contain expanded polystyrene foam in New York State.
FOOD & DRINKS
101.5 WPDH

Poughkeepsie, NY
ABOUT

101.5 WPDH plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

