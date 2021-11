Fortune Bay Resort Casino is pleased to announce the hiring of new General Manager Mayan Beltran. “He is well versed in all areas of casino operations, plus the hospitality field as well,” said Bois Forte Tribal Chairwoman Cathy Chavers of Beltran. “He is very professional, well-spoken, and will be a great asset to the Fortune Bay team and the Bois Forte community. We’re fortunate to have found such a talented man to lead us through this next period in our history.”

