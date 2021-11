According to Todd Zolecki, we could be seeing the original Phanatic design return to Citizen’s Bank Park in 2022. The battle for the Phanatic (that’s what we’re going to call it) has been going on for years now. The issue was originally raised by the original creator of the nearly 40-year-old mascot due to copyright issues. The Phils bought rights to the Phanatic in 1984, but federal law allows artists to renegotiate ownership after 35 years. That’s exactly what happened, but instead of giving up the beloved mascot in a lawsuit, they made some minor changes to avoid any kind of legal drama.

BASEBALL ・ 3 DAYS AGO