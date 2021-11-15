SVLG CEO Ahmad Thomas Applauds President Biden’s Signature of Bipartisan Infrastructure Legislation — New Measure Will Broaden Access to Broadband, Provide Critical Funding for Regional Transportation Priorities, and Invest in Power Infrastructure Upgrades

The provision will stifle innovation, endanger the privacy of many Americans and cryptocurrencies, and likely push key aspects of the industry overseas to countries like China. U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) this week introduced legislation that would repeal an overly broad and poorly-crafted provision from the infrastructure package that creates new reporting requirements for many participants within the blockchain industry. This provision will stifle innovation in the industry, endanger the privacy of many Americans and cryptocurrencies, and likely push key aspects of the industry overseas to countries like China.

