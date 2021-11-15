Traffic Fatality: Tutt Boulevard and Palomino Ranch Point

On November 13, 2021, at approximately 10:06 P.M., the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) was notified of a traffic crash involving a motorcycle and an automobile at the intersection of Tutt Boulevard and Palomino Ranch Point. Upon arrival of first responders, it was learned the motorcycle driver was suffering from life-threatening injuries. Members from the Colorado Springs Fire Department and AMR provided treatment on scene. The motorcycle driver was then transported to a nearby hospital for continued treatment. Due to the nature of this incident, the CSPD Major Crash Team responded to the scene and assumed responsibility for the investigation.

It was determined the motorcyclist was traveling southbound on Tutt Boulevard when it struck a Nissan Sentra which was attempting an unprotected left turn from eastbound Palomino Ranch Point onto northbound Tutt Boulevard. The driver of the Nissan was uninjured. It was also determined that the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Despite medical intervention provided by personnel from the hospital, the motorcyclist succumbed to the injuries suffered in this crash. The motorcyclist has been identified as 30-year-old Jay K. Batte of Colorado Springs.

The investigation is continuing, and no arrests have been made at this time.

This is the 43rd traffic fatality in Colorado Springs this year. At this time last year, there were also 43 traffic related fatalities in the city.