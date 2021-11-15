ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Traffic Fatality: Tutt Boulevard and Palomino Ranch Point

Colorado Springs, Colorado
Colorado Springs, Colorado
 3 days ago

On November 13, 2021, at approximately 10:06 P.M., the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) was notified of a traffic crash involving a motorcycle and an automobile at the intersection of Tutt Boulevard and Palomino Ranch Point. Upon arrival of first responders, it was learned the motorcycle driver was suffering from life-threatening injuries. Members from the Colorado Springs Fire Department and AMR provided treatment on scene. The motorcycle driver was then transported to a nearby hospital for continued treatment. Due to the nature of this incident, the CSPD Major Crash Team responded to the scene and assumed responsibility for the investigation.

It was determined the motorcyclist was traveling southbound on Tutt Boulevard when it struck a Nissan Sentra which was attempting an unprotected left turn from eastbound Palomino Ranch Point onto northbound Tutt Boulevard. The driver of the Nissan was uninjured. It was also determined that the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Despite medical intervention provided by personnel from the hospital, the motorcyclist succumbed to the injuries suffered in this crash. The motorcyclist has been identified as 30-year-old Jay K. Batte of Colorado Springs.

The investigation is continuing, and no arrests have been made at this time.

This is the 43rd traffic fatality in Colorado Springs this year. At this time last year, there were also 43 traffic related fatalities in the city.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Judge exonerates two men convicted in 1965 killing of Malcolm X

A judge has exonerated two of the three men convicted of the 1965 killing of civil rights leader Malcolm X. The decision follows a two-year investigation from Manhattan's district attorney that determined Muhammad A. Aziz, 83, and the late Khalil Islam were "wrongfully convicted." "I regret that this court cannot...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hill

Trump throws support behind Gosar after censure vote

Former President Trump endorsed Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) on Thursday, just one day after the House voted to censure him and remove him from committees for sharing a video on social media that depicted him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and attacking President Biden . "Congressman Paul Gosar has been...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Accidents
Colorado Springs, CO
Crime & Safety
Colorado Springs, CO
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palomino#Fatality#Automobile#Accident#Tutt Boulevard#Amr#The Cspd Major Crash Team
Colorado Springs, Colorado

Colorado Springs, Colorado

155
Followers
328
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

The City of Colorado Springs is the Home Rule Municipality that is the county seat and the most populous municipality of El Paso County, Colorado, United States. Colorado Springs is the second most populous city and the most extensive city in the State of Colorado. It is the principal city of the Colorado Springs, CO Metropolitan Statistical Area and is the second most prominent city of the Front Range Urban Corridor. It is located in east central Colorado, on Fountain Creek, 60 miles (97 km) south of Denver. At 6,035 feet (1,839 m) the city stands over 1 mile (1.6 km) above sea level, though some areas are significantly higher and lower. Colorado Springs is near the base of Pikes Peak, which rises 14,115 feet (4,302 m) above sea level on the eastern edge of the Southern Rocky Mountains.

Comments / 0

Community Policy