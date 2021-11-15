ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titletown ice rink now open for skating

Packers.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTitletown is ready for another season of winter fun, with the Titletown ice skating rink now open for the season. Skating rink hours, admission and rental prices are available at titletown.com/events/recreation/skating. Visitors are reminded that everyone using the rink must complete a waiver and waivers may be completed ahead of time...

www.packers.com

