COLORADO, USA — You’ve seen them on the road, electric vehicles zipping around Colorado. More and more Coloradans seem to be buying and using electric cars. "There's a convenience factor. You can plug them in your garage, at your home. You don't have to go out of your way to visit a gas station," said Kay Kelly, chief of Innovative Mobility with the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

