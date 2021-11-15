ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cycling

Sharing Our Paths, Roadways and Trails

jeffco.us
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is no surprise that our multi-use trails, paths, and roadways are busier than ever. Whether you are trying to reduce your carbon footprint, get more exercise or just enjoying the great outdoors, with so many users, some using our roadways and trails for the first time, I wanted to share...

www.jeffco.us

myrgv.com

More paths to stroll: Edinburg adding more hike and bike trails, will tie into county network

Edinburg officials marked the start of work on their hike and bike trail which will serve as an extension of the Hidalgo County Hike & Bike Network. During a groundbreaking ceremony held Friday morning, officials celebrated the beginning of the first phase of the Freddy Gonzalez Hike & Bike Trail which will include a 10-foot-wide, mile-long concrete hike and bike trail, an 8-foot-wide crushed caliche path, a mile-long protected bike lane, and street restriping, according to a news release issued by the city on Friday.
EDINBURG, TX
10 Tampa Bay

Roadway work begins on Treasure Island Causeway

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. — On Monday, crews began work on a major roadway located on Treasure Island in order to install new drainage infrastructure, city leaders say. According to the city of Treasure Island, crews are conducting roadway and drainage improvements to the East Treasure Island Causeway throughout the week of Nov. 8. Because of the construction work, the southern eastbound lane of the west Treasure Island Causeway will be closed all week – the lane is located just after the first bridge to Paradise Boulevard.
TREASURE ISLAND, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

Guest commentary: Deepening concern for cyclists sharing Lee roadways

The population in Lee County continues to grow and, along with this growth, comes an increasing number of motor vehicles on our roadways and a larger number of residents enjoying biking. Both drivers and cyclists have responsibilities, as per Florida Statute, in regard to the safe operation of their vehicle...
LEE COUNTY, FL
State
Colorado State
NBC Connecticut

State Seeing Deadly Trend on Roadways

There is a deadly trend developing on Connecticut’s roadways. Recent data from the Department of Transportation shows traffic-related deaths in the state are up nearly 16% from a year ago. It’s a tragic trend as motor vehicle-related deaths are climbing toward a record high. “Our year-to-date trends are around 30...
TRAFFIC
skokie.org

Annual Roadway Crack Sealing Program

Weather permitting, the annual Village crack sealing project will commence shortly. Crack sealing is a low cost preventative measure used to extend the life of asphalt pavement by preventing water from penetrating the surface of the pavement. Existing cracks need to be cleaned before they can be sealed in order to allow for a good bond between the sealant and the pavement. This makes it a very dusty undertaking, but overall disturbance is minimal as work in any given area is completed within a matter of hours. Within a few days of cracks being sealed, the streets will be swept and work is then complete. The list of streets we will be crack sealing this year is as follows:
SKOKIE, IL
kfsk.org

SUV slides off icy roadway

No one was injured when an SUV slid off an icy road surface and turned over near Falls Creek south of Petersburg Monday morning, November 15. The Petersburg Volunteer Fire Department responded to the call around 8 a.m. near 10 and a half mile of Mitkof Highway, at the parking area for the fish ladder at Falls Creek. Department spokesman David Berg says a motorist was stopped and preparing to turn onto Mitkof Highway when the vehicle slid off the road and flipped over.
PETERSBURG, AK
jeffco.us

Provide Input on Jefferson County Road 73 (JC-73) Preliminary Design

Jefferson County’s Transportation and Engineering Division completed a preliminary design for the JC-73 improvement project and is looking for input from the community. Included in the project is approximately a half mile segment of JC-73 between Buffalo Park Road and Plettner Lane. An online feedback form will be available through Dec. 31. Visit the JC-73 project website to get all of the project details, view videos and complete the feedback form.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
hoiabc.com

Leaves can cause several concerns on the roadways and in gutters

PEORIA (HEART OF ILLINOIS ABC) - It’s that time of year where leaves fall from trees, and can create some concerns. As we peak in our fall foliage, the colors of the leaves are a joy to look at, but once they’ve fallen to the ground, not so much. These...
PEORIA, IL
uticaphoenix.net

Weather Explained: Why bridges ice before roadways

You may have seen signs on the interstate that read “bridges freeze before road.”. This is an important concept to keep in mind during the winter months, especially while driving in colder climates. Even in temperatures above 32 degrees, bridges may become icy. This is because the surface road temperature...
TRAFFIC
Parks and nature bond update: Local share's first project and a public comment opportunity for walking and biking trails

Projects for the 2019 parks and nature bond measure are clipping along faster and faster as we get near the end of 2021. The local share program just completed its first project, a land purchase by Gresham; the Nature in Neighborhoods capital grants program is taking applications for its design and review committee; there’s a public comment opportunity for the walking and biking trails program, and applications are about to start for the trails grant program.
CBS Pittsburgh

South Park Cascades Restored After Years Of Neglect

By: KDKA-TV News Staff SOUTH PARK (KDKA) – It was a peaceful and glorious part of South Park for a long time but over the years it became forgotten and neglected. On Thursday, county leaders cut the ribbon on the South Park Cascades, the series of waterfalls and shallow wading pools built back in 1927. Due to years of neglect, nature reclaimed them. A state natural resources officer said the restoration of the cascades represents resiliency in local parks, especially as climate change makes summers hotter. “The restoration of these cascades will provide a welcome respite for folks to sit next to the water and cool off on these hot days, as we start to see these hotter days keep coming,” said Adam Mattis, the Southwest Regional Advisor of the Department of Conversation and Natural Resources. The original designer of the cascades, Paul Riis, came to Allegheny County after his work helping develop Yellowstone National Park.
SOUTH PARK TOWNSHIP, PA
live5news.com

FIRST ALERT: Roadways begin to reopen as tide recedes

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Coastal flooding and high tides are causing flooding and road closures around downtown Charleston Saturday morning. A Coastal Flood Warning is in effect for Charleston until noon. Here are the roads authorities say are partially blocked or closed:. Fishburne Street at Hagood Avenue - All lanes...
CHARLESTON, SC
Only In Pennsylvania

The Winter Horseback Riding Trail At Deer Path Riding Stable In Pennsylvania Is Pure Magic

When winter arrives, does the inevitable cabin fever start to set in yet? If so, a little fresh air and some time outdoors just might cure that fever. Did you know there are a few stables that offer winter horseback riding in Pennsylvania? Yep, Deer Path Riding Stable in White Haven promises a unique winter […] The post The Winter Horseback Riding Trail At Deer Path Riding Stable In Pennsylvania Is Pure Magic appeared first on Only In Your State.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Crookston Daily Times

Polk County: Do not deposit snow on county roadways

The Polk County Highway Dept. wishes to inform all residents of Polk County that in accordance with Minnesota Statute 160.27, Subd. 5, it is illegal to place snow (by plowing, blowing or shoveling etc.) onto County Highways. Violation of this Statute is considered a misdemeanor. Polk County also cautions that the act of placing snow onto a County Highway can subject a person to a civil liability if a road hazard occurs and causes a traffic accident. The civil liability can extend to both the property owner and the person who actually placed the snow on the roadway. All citizens are asked to obey these rules, which are designed to keep our highways safe during winter months.
POLK COUNTY, MN
magnoliareporter.com

Deer coming out in force to Arkansas roadways

Deer are on the move in The Natural State. That means hunters and motorists in Arkansas should keep a watchful eye out, particularly at dawn and dusk. In addition to the increased deer activity, the shortened days place rush hour during the peak times of day when deer are on the move.
ARKANSAS STATE
Granite Falls Advocate Tribune

Trails advocates meet to move path forward

On Thursday, November 4 approximately 30 residents from the Montevideo and Granite Falls communities came together for the most recent Minnesota Trails initiative meeting. The large group gathered with the working goal of connecting the two communities through recreational investment. Pastor Paul Drees of Granite Falls Lutheran helped facilitate introductions and opening discussion with the large ambitious crowd.
GRANITE FALLS, MN
jeffco.us

Full Road Closure of Meadow Drive Bridge

Full Road Closure of Meadow Drive Bridge will be closed to traffic from Meadow Drive to South Independence Trail starting November 22, 2021, 7 am to 3 pm to November 23, 2021, from 7 am to 3 pm. Work will include pouring concrete for bridge improvements and guardrail installation on...
TRAFFIC

