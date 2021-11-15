Texoma Toy Drive will spread Christmas cheer to over 300 children

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Texoma Toy Drive is now underway in Wichita Falls hoping to bring some Christmas spirit to kids this holiday season.

The Wichita County Child Welfare Board is asking for the community’s support as it works to provide Christmas gifts for children who are less fortunate.

Christmas is an exciting time of year for kids to unwrap presents and enjoy quality time with friends and family. Something not every child in Wichita County will get to experience this year.

“These children have been removed from their homes for various reasons and they’ve been in state custody some go to foster homes some go to facilities and it’s an unsettling time for them,” Wichita County Child Welfare Board Member David Collins said.

Collins said over 300 children will not spend Christmas at home this year.

With little to receive on Christmas morning, Collins said the child welfare board plans to fill Santa’s sleigh with various gifts for each child to bring a semblance of comfort and joy to their holiday season.

“We try to let them know that somebody cares and we want to make a difference,” Collins said.

Hamilton Bryan Furniture and Appliances is partnering with the Wichita County Child Welfare Board to help bring these gifts to the kiddos and General Manager Steve Fairchild said nothing is more important than seeing a child smile and excitement on Christmas morning.

“To me, in our household, it’s all about the kids so we just want to bring some normalness to these kids who have been misplaced or out of their home or don’t know where they’re at, and sometimes a toy can bring a smile and that’s something we’re looking forward to,” Fairchild said.

Looking forward to providing a Christmas that every child in Wichita County can enjoy.

If you have an extra toy or item you would like to donate to Hamilton Bryan’s sleigh.

You have until December 10 and if you come by and make a donation. you will be entered to win a $5,000 shopping spree at Hamilton Bryan Furniture and Appliances. So everyone gets a chance to have some cool gifts this year.

