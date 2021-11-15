ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Mickey's Toontown at Disneyland to Close Next Year for Renovation

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X3dyJ_0cxeG7T600
Photo: Getty Images

ANAHEIM (CNS) - Mickey Mouse's Toontown at Disneyland will close in March 2022 to undergo a reimagining of the space, alongside a new attraction called Mickey & Minnie's Runway Railway, theme park officials announced today.

When Toontown reopens in early 2023, Disneyland officials said, their ``imagineers'' have envisioned all-new experiences so families and young children will have more opportunities to enjoy ``a vibrant symphony of sights, sounds and sensations'' as they ``slide, spin, splash, touch and listen.''

There also will be open, grassy spaces for spontaneous play and relaxation.

The news was shared Monday at the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA) Expo by Josh D'Amaro, chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, and posted on the Disney Parks blog.

One of the new features in Mickey's Toontown will be CenTOONial Park, the first space guests will see when they enter. The natural space will be anchored by two interactive play experiences.

A fountain designed for water play will be placed in the center of CenTOONial Park. And, a nearby dreaming tree will be inspired by the tree a young Walt Disney would daydream under in his hometown; sculpted tree roots will provide an opportunity for children to play, crawl and explore, and undulating topography will offer rolling hills and a place to sit and dream.

Park officials said more details will be announced soon.

Comments / 0

Related
disneyfoodblog.com

13 of the Creepiest Things in the Disney Parks

Sure, Disney World is magical and all, but it can sometimes be a little…scary. We’re talkin’ creepy crown slide (that isn’t around anymore!) and towering Jack-in-the-box level scary. Plus, Disney’s full of hidden details — and that includes chilling ones! If you have kiddos (or if you’re just unsettled by creepy things yourself!), you might want to keep an eye out for the seriously CREEPY things in the parks.
LIFESTYLE
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: Two New Mickey Mouse Denim Jackets Available at Disneyland Resort

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. It’s going to be a stylish fall and winter at Disneyland Resort with these new denim jackets featuring Mickey Mouse. “The One & Only” Mickey Denim Jacket – $74.99. This jacket is a light wash with pockets.
APPAREL
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: Mickey and Minnie Mouse Debut New Character Costumes from 1983’s ‘Mickey’s Christmas Carol’ for Disney Merriest Nites at Disneyland

Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock revealed the new costumes for Mickey and Minnie, which will debut for Disney Merriest Nites. The new outfits are from the 1983 classic, “Mickey’s Christmas Carol,” as pictured below. Disney Merriest Nights, a hard-ticket after-hours event at Disneyland, begins tonight. The event is sold out,...
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: Mickey Snowflake Light-Up Bottle Topper Available at Disneyland

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. In addition to a holiday popcorn bucket, Disneyland guests can pick up a souvenir snowflake bottle topper this winter. The bottle topper is available while supplies last at Disneyland Park snack carts. Mickey Snowflake Bottle Topper –...
SHOPPING
WDW News Today

WDWNT Daily Recap (11/15/21): CDC Indoor Masking Guidance Change, Mickey’s Toontown Reimagining, Holiday Kitchen Menus, Rise of the Resistance Lawsuit, and More

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Monday, November 15, 2021.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amusement Park#Disneyland Park#Renovation#Cns#Mickey Minnie#Imagineers#Iaapa
disneyfoodblog.com

REVIEW: Mickey Shaped Beignets Got a Holiday Makeover at Disneyland Resort

The festivities officially started on Friday, November 12th, with the first Disney Merriest Nites After Hours event in Disneyland Park. Festival of Holidays is also going on at Disney California Adventure, with a ton of fun holiday food, entertainment, and more! In addition to these events, Disneyland also has a bunch of new seasonal treats you can try out on your trip, including a classic Mickey shaped sweet with a twist!
TRAVEL
CBS Seattle

Recipe: How To Make The Bam Bam Shake From Disney Parks

Photo Courtesy of Simon & Schuster (ViacomCBS) – From LeFou’s Brew to the Jedi Mind Trick, there’s no doubt you’ll find some of the most imaginative and delicious drinks you’ve ever tasted at the Disney parks and resorts. Of course, for many, visiting a Disney park is an experience that only comes once a year, decade, or even lifetime. Luckily, you can bring the magic of the Disneyland Resort, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney California Adventure right to your kitchen!   Bestselling author and Disney fan Ashley Craft has re-created more than 100 Disney Parks-inspired drink recipes in her new...
RECIPES
Sourcing Journal

Hunter Debuts Mickey Mouse-Themed Boots, Backpacks

Hunter is teaming with Disney to bring Mickey Mouse front and center in its newest outdoor collection. The Hunter x Disney Mickey Mouse collection reimagines the brands’ best-selling rain boot styles, bags and accessories available for women, men and kids featuring Mickey Mouse illustrations and a new take on Hunter’s red box logo. Styles from Hunter such as the Original Tall, Short and Chelsea boots feature a Mickey Mouse 3D stamp. The Play boot for both men and women features an all-over print inspired by Hunter’s celebrated red box logo. For kids, boots are available in colorways including pink shiver, borealis blue...
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Disneyland
MarketWatch

Disney Cruise Lines says starting in 2022, guests aged 5 and up must be vaccinated

Beginning Jan. 13 of next year, Walt Disney's Disney Cruise Lines will require all passengers ages 5 and up to be vaccinated against COVID-19, the company said in a statement Wednesday. Guests who are not vaccine-eligible due to age must provide proof of a negative COVID test, done between 3 days and 24 hours before sailing date. Those guests ages 5 to 11 can complete the testing requirement in lieu of full vaccination ahead of any Jan. 13 trips. Those guests ages 4 and under have to complete a NAAT (Nucleic Acid Amplification Test), rapid PCR test or lab-based PCR test, the company said.
TRAVEL
dapsmagic.com

Disneyland Celebrate’s Mickey and Minnie’s Birthday with Cavalcade

Today is Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse’s 93rd birthday. To celebrate, the Disneyland Resort honored the world’s most famous mice with a cavalcade up and down Main Street, USA. Buttons were also handed out at the entrance to the park to commemorate the day. The cavalcade began around 12:30 PM....
LIFESTYLE
WANE 15

Best LEGO advent calendar

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which LEGO advent calendar is best? A beloved holiday tradition, advent calendars are a great way to build up the anticipation for Christmas morning. Traditional advent calendars use candy or small toys to mark each day leading up to Christmas, but each year, LEGO releases several advent […]
LIFESTYLE
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
27K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy