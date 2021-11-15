ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

5 Things That Make ‘An Evening With Whitney’ Almost As Good As the Real Thing

By Toni Gonzales
Off the Strip
Off the Strip
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NK8oM_0cxeG3wC00

‘I’d like to do some songs for you tonight. Is that okay?’ asks the Whitney Houston hologram

Whitney Houston is performing again. Yep, you read that right. Few places, if any, exist on this earth where one can attend a performance by an icon, (pause for dramatic effect), who has been dead for almost a decade. Fortunately, for us folks here in Las Vegas, we can. And the icon in question is Whitney Houston.

“An Evening With Whitney” is the latest “residency” to open on the Las Vegas Strip. The show features a hologram of Whitney Houston, and the late singer performs nightly for crowds from the Harrah’s showroom.

“If you love Whitney Houston for her music, this is the place to be,” says Pat Houston, Whitney’s manager and sister-in-law said on opening night. Off the Strip (OTS) was there and here are the biggest takeaways from the one-of-a- kind show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49li0e_0cxeG3wC00
Pat Houston, Whitney’s manager and sister-in-law

The Mesmerizing Performance

“An Evening With Whitney” is a full on show. The “I Will Always Love You” singer is accompanied by a live band with four members and four dancers to help kick up the energy. The additions of both do not overpower Whitney, though it would be easy to see the temptation to do it.

During the opening night performance, Whitney delivers her high energy songs with such glamour and energetic choreography that many in the crowd got up and danced unprompted. Though, to be fair, there is some prompting later in the show when the dancers enter the crowd.

Courtesy of BASE Hologram

But, Whitney is known more for her ability to belt out a ballad, as if her voice was a message straight from the heavens above. The show absolutely delivers that, too. The hologram songstress commands the audience with “I Will Always Love You,” and “Greatest Love of All,” using only her vocals.

A Celebration of Whitney Houston Live

The one-hour-and-fifteen minute show comes complete with wardrobe changes and some chatting from the superstar. “I’d like to do some songs for you tonight. Is that okay?” Yes, she speaks, though for obvious reasons not a lot.

Whitney goes from elegant evening gowns to ripped jeans and a brown leather jacket in the production. There is even a point where Whitney is holding a handkerchief presumably to wipe away the sweat from her face, but she never does.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WSbSp_0cxeG3wC00
Courtesy of BASE Hologram

Though the hologram doesn’t stray far from center stage. Whitney only takes a few steps off a podium and will acknowledge the audience, but her moves are down to perfection. Her trademark shoulder shake and head tilt accentuating a beat is eerily on point. Her hands tap her hips as if she is dancing along, just as she did in her live performances.

For A Hologram, It’s Eerily Spot On

The show is a technical marvel. Movements, singing and chatting aside, the fact that musicians can be experienced long after they are gone is nothing short of amazing. The production managed to not only capture Whitney’s mannerisms, but also find a way to make it rain on her. She really appears to be wet.

This is not to say that this is done so perfectly that you forget it’s a hologram. You are very aware of that fact, especially with respect to her size and limited movement across the stage. However, it’s an achievement of monumental proportions that audiences are still able to attend a concert by a musician long after they have passed away, especially one as timeless as Whitney Houston.

Showroom Size Matters

The showroom at Harrah’s seats almost 550 people and that’s just fine for this show. The smaller size makes for a more intimate and cozy feel. Consider that Whitney sold out arenas while she was alive.

Those who were lucky enough to see a live performance before she passed away likely saw her from a distance measuring close to the walk from Harrah’s to the Flamingo. With the show at Harrah’s, this is not the case. While you aren’t ever in a position close enough to see her sweat, you are cozy enough to make out the color of her shoes.

Past And Future Collide: This Opens Up Opportunities

Since this is one of the first of its kind, there certainly is reason for some skepticism. Putting aside the questions many have of the ethics and finances of it all, there is a great deal of opportunity for shows of this nature.

“An Evening With Whitney” offers up a reverence to the late singer while offering a glimpse into the future. But Whitney’s hologram show isn’t technically the first of its kind.

Tupac has appeared at Coachella and Base Hologram, the company behind Whitney’s hologram. Base Hologram has other late musicians (Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly) performing on tour around the country. Whitney’s show already toured in the UK before COVID put it to a stop. If the Vegas show goes well, there are plans to take hologram Whitney back out on the road in 2023.

Bonus: It’s What Whitney Wanted

Whitney 2010’s “Nothing But Love” tour featured an unplugged section that she reportedly loved. Pat Houston recalls speaking with Whitney about that tour.

In that intimate setting she told Pat, “The next thing that I want to do in North America is an evening with Whitney. No stadiums or anything like that, just theater style.” Pat goes on to say “it means a great deal to the family to be doing something that she would have done if she were here.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p10Gn_0cxeG3wC00
Tim Snell (L), Donna Houston, Pat Houston, President and Executor, The Estate of Whitney E. Houston, Ulysses Carter, Lynne Volkma

SHOW INFORMATION

WHAT: An Evening With Whitney

WHERE: Harrah’s Showroom at Harrah’s Las Vegas

WHEN: Tuesday to Sunday (Dark Mondays) 6:00 p.m.

TICKETS: Start at $47 each. More info can be found at whitneyvegas.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Off the Strip

Behind the Scenes: Roller Skating Duo in Absinthe

'I have a bit of a circus background. I didn't live in a caravan or anything, but I do have a bit of the heritage,' says Valentina Bor, one half of the roller skating duo in Absinthe. IG: @mattandvaliskateduo AND @absinthe_vegas. As Las Vegas residents we accept the title of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Off the Strip

See the 6 Las Vegas Hotspots Overrun By Celebrities This Weekend

Charles Woodson smoked a stogie and Doja Cat celebrated French Montana's birthday. From Post Malone to Doja Cat, the star power was white hot over the weekend. Off the Strip gives fans all the exciting details on celeb sightings in Las Vegas. Day N Vegas at Las Vegas Festival Grounds.
Off the Strip

24 Places You’ll Go In Las Vegas This Weekend

From zombies to Santa, Vegas has something for everyone. Once again, we find ourselves spoiled going into a Las Vegas weekend, especially one so close to the holidays. As usual, there’s something for every taste, including concert tours, sporting events, seasonal attractions, and Santa! Here’s all the places you’ll go.
Off the Strip

Four Reasons We’d Audition for Wynn Nightlife

Mark your calendars for Wynn’s hiring event on January 11 and 12. Pool season just ended and we’re barely into fall, but Wynn Nightlife is already thinking about 2022 and beyond. The hospitality brand this week locked down January 11 and 12 for hiring events to staff Encore Beach Club, XS Nightclub, and Wynn Field Club; as well as the recently-debuted Delilah and Casa Playa.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
City
Whitney, NV
Off the Strip

Bryan Adams, Kendrick Lamar and More Vegas Happenings This Weekend

The home teams are home this weekend. The biggest of the big time deejays are spinning at the clubs. Oh, and a Hello Kitty truck is coming to town. Here’s all the places you’ll go. From Bryan Adams to Kendrick Lamar to Vegas Golden Knights, there’s plenty of entertainment to indulge in this weekend.
Off the Strip

Ole Red Las Vegas Ready to Rock the Strip in 2023

Country music fans of Las Vegas, it will soon be time to boot-scoot boogie at a new country bar on the Strip. “Ol’ Red” singer and “The Voice” judge Blake Shelton is partnering with Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) to bring Ole Red Las Vegas, a country music bar and restaurant concept, to life in 2023. When completed, Ole Red will sit at the Grand Bazaar Shops on Las Vegas Boulevard, joining Bally’s entertainment staples such as Twilight Zone By Monster Mini Golf and The Indigo Lounge.
Off the Strip

2 Chainz and Jardin Cannabis Dispensary Celebrate Anniversaries

The ‘No Lie’ rapper served as a guest budtender at local dispensary. 2 Chainz and Jardin Cannabis Dispensary both came together to celebrate anniversaries. The ‘I’m Different’ rapper commemorated the 10th Anniversary Edition of “T.R.U Realigon,” which was the first mixtape he released and his first mixtape to appear on the “Billboard” Hip-Hop chart. And it also was an exciting milestone for the dispensary, which celebrated their 5th anniversary.
Off the Strip

Big Star Sightings for a Big Weekend in Las Vegas

Stones say ‘hello,’ Stefani says ‘goodbye’ and Canelo says whatever he wants. There were more celebs in Las Vegas than there were rounds at the Canelo Alvarez fight on Saturday night. Ok, the fight was a big draw for the star power, but to be fair it wasn’t the only thing going down. This is Vegas after all.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Whitney Houston
Person
Roy Orbison
Person
Tupac
Off the Strip

El Cortez Hotel and Casino Turns 80 Years Old

Follow our friend @dtlv for all the news and happenings in Downtown Las Vegas. In 1941, El Cortez Hotel and Casino made its grand debut in Sin City. Opening on November 7, 1941, the El Cortez is the oldest continuously-operating hotel-casino in Las Vegas. The family-owned property celebrates 80 years this weekend with a series of special anniversary events.⁠
Off the Strip

Eight Is The Perfect Ten of Cigar Bars

Jethro Tull sang it best, “A small cigar can change the world.” He’s not wrong. Cigars of all sizes were savored last night Eight. The space was robust with the sweet and heavy aromas of freaking great cigars and some heavy hitting celebrities for the opening night party. GET TO...
Off the Strip

America’s Got Talent Las Vegas Launches at Luxor

The smash hit TV program has turned into a Las Vegas show. Picture this. A girl and a guy are about 20 feet apart surrounded by spotlights lighting the stage. Everything else is dark around them and it’s so quiet you can hear cash vouchers being printed a short distance away.
Off the Strip

Residency Roundup: Lionel Richie Extends ‘Back to Las Vegas’ At Encore Theater

Tickets to the new run of 2022 Lionel Richie shows are set to go on sale November 5. When you’re dancing on the ceiling, you never want to get down. Lionel Richie has extended his “Back to Las Vegas” residency at Wynn Las Vegas’ Encore Theater, adding 12 shows spread over the first four months of 2022. The extension comes as the singer settles back into the Las Vegas residency lifestyle – Richie had a lengthy run at Planet Hollywood from 2016 to 2018, leading to the release of his fourth live album, “Hello from Las Vegas,” in 2019.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegas Strip#Ots
Off the Strip

Geek Out at the Vegas Valley Comic Book Festival

The first 600 guests will receive a commemorative cloth face mask. After missing out in 2020 due to the pandemic, the Vegas Valley Comic Book Festival returns for its 13th year at the Clark County Library (1401 E. Flamingo Road). The event takes place on Saturday, November 6 from 9:30...
Off the Strip

Jay Leno Helps Launch Livestream on Fireside App From Las Vegas

Jay Leno helps launch new Fireside App from Sin City. SEMA, the Speciality Equipment Market Association, has officially rolled into town and it’s bringing more than trends in automobiles with it. The convention is helping to launch one of the first Fireside chats with TV host Jay Leno. WHAT IS...
Off the Strip

Gwen Stefani Donates $185K To Cure 4 The Kids

The Vegas headliner donates $1 from every ticket sold to the non-profit foundation. Cure 4 The Kids Foundation just got a donation that was ‘hella good.’ A check from Las Vegas headliner Gwen Stefani to the tune of $185,000 bucks was made to the non-profit. The donation is bittersweet. Sweet because the donated money is very much needed. And bitter, because it’s one of the final indicators of Stefani’s stay in Vegas before she makes ‘the sweet escape.’
Off the Strip

‘Long Island Medium’ Theresa Caputo is Coming to Las Vegas

Caputo’s November 5 and 6 shows are at the Orleans at 7:30 p.m. The “Long Island Medium” is going Las Vegas Large. That’s right, Theresa Caputo, a.k.a. “The Long Island Medium” is bringing her show to our great city. “Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience” is hitting the Orleans Showroom on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Off the Strip

Sing Your Heart Out With Karaoke off the Strip in Las Vegas

Rock on with some karaoke at one of these amazing spots off the Strip in Vegas. Karaoke is one of the most energetic forms of entertainment in North America. This musical trend has a permanent home stateside, with over 1,500 locations nationwide and an eclectic variation of songs to choose from. With over 30 spots in Las Vegas alone, there are plenty of establishment styles and playlists.
Off the Strip

Tim Burton-esque Musical ‘Sandman’ Opens at Majestic Repertory Theatre

This little nightmarish fairytale arrives just in time for Halloween. “The Sandman” musical showing at Majestic Repertory Theatre is more than just a nightmarish coming of age story, it’s a gothic fairytale about children breaking all the rules to save their family. “You think your parents know everything in the...
Off the Strip

‘The Bachelor Live On Stage’ Will Be Live at The Smith Center

Tickets for the April 22, 2022 show go on sale this Friday and start at $39. While Vegas is accustomed to having many a bachelors and bachelorettes on stages all across the city, what we are about to tell you will make all those other amateurs sit down. “The Bachelor” is coming. Like, the actual bachelor. Ok, it’s the show, but you get the point right? “The Bachelor Live On Stage,” will be live on the Smith Center stage so get your roses and wine ready.
Off the Strip

Kristin Chenoweth Rings in 2022 with NYE Show at The Smith Center

The show honors great women singers including Vegas headliner Reba McEntire. Vegas will not be suffering from a lack of celebrations this New Year’s Eve. It seems as if everyone wants to shake off 2021 and our city is the place to do it. One place you may want to consider ringing in the New Year is at The Smith Center. The Smith Center you say? Yes. The Smith Center. That is where Kristin Chenoweth will be hitting high note after high note.
Off the Strip

Off the Strip

Las Vegas, NV
430
Followers
325
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

OfftheStrip.com is a local, independent digital media company focusing on entertainment and lifestyle stories, profiles, and features delivering fast, innovative, interactive content for Las Vegas locals and lovers.

 https://www.offthestrip.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy