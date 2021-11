“Growing up in the Bronx, they call it the iron jungle for a reason,” said U.S. Navy sailor Frankie Garcia. Garcia is living on a different kind of metal. He is a long way from Morris Park in the Bronx, but says he feels at home aboard the USS Florida. The missile technician 3rd class, joined the U.S. Navy 16 months ago. Already he's responsible for maintaining and if needed, launching missiles. He recalls the first time he got a good look at a submarine.

BRONX, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO