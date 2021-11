The stars were all out in SoFi Stadium where the Vikings took on the Chargers and ultimately earned a hard fought 27-20 victory. While many of these stars happen to play on the offensive side of the ball, it was the defenses that shined early on. Joey Bosa and Co. put a ton of pressure on Kirk Cousins and the Vikings o-line while the Vikings made things difficult on the Chargers talented group of receivers.

