ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Hurd, Virginia June (Andersen) Hurd June 3, 1927-Nov. 14, 2021

Iowa Falls Times-Citizen
 3 days ago

Virginia June (Andersen) Hurd, 94, longtime...

www.timescitizen.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

FDA authorizes Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna coronavirus vaccine boosters for all adults

(CNN) — The US Food and Drug Administration on Friday authorized boosters of the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines for all adults. The agency expanded emergency use authorization for booster doses of both the mRNA vaccines beyond who was previously eligible; boosters had been authorized for anyone 65 and older who was vaccinated with the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines at least six months ago and for certain adults at high risk of infection or of severe disease.
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Iowa Falls, IA
Obituaries
Iowa State
Iowa Obituaries
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Obituaries
City
Iowa Falls, IA
CBS News

Judge exonerates two men convicted in 1965 killing of Malcolm X

A judge has exonerated two of the three men convicted of the 1965 killing of civil rights leader Malcolm X. The decision follows a two-year investigation from Manhattan's district attorney that determined Muhammad A. Aziz, 83, and the late Khalil Islam were "wrongfully convicted." "I regret that this court cannot...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rural Alden Popejoy

Comments / 0

Community Policy