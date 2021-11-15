Hurd, Virginia June (Andersen) Hurd June 3, 1927-Nov. 14, 2021

(CNN) — The US Food and Drug Administration on Friday authorized boosters of the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines for all adults. The agency expanded emergency use authorization for booster doses of both the mRNA vaccines beyond who was previously eligible; boosters had been authorized for anyone 65 and older who was vaccinated with the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines at least six months ago and for certain adults at high risk of infection or of severe disease.
A group of state attorneys general are investigating Instagram and its effects on children and young adults, saying its parent company Facebook — recently renamed Meta Platforms — ignored research about the harms it causes to young people
President Biden is getting his routine annual physical at Walter Reed Medical Center Friday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said. Since the president's checkup will include a colonoscopy under anesthesia, power will be briefly transferred to Vice President Kamala Harris. "As was the case when President George W. Bush...
An attorney for one of the three men on trial in the death of Ahmaud Arbery sought a plea deal for his client, but was swiftly turned down by prosecutors, an attorney for Arbery's mother said. Kevin Gough sought the deal Thursday for William "Roddie" Bryan, according to Lee Merritt,...
A judge has exonerated two of the three men convicted of the 1965 killing of civil rights leader Malcolm X. The decision follows a two-year investigation from Manhattan's district attorney that determined Muhammad A. Aziz, 83, and the late Khalil Islam were "wrongfully convicted." "I regret that this court cannot...
Julius Jones' family and supporters are begging the governor of Oklahoma to stop his execution, which is set for Thursday, amid questions about his conviction for a 1999 murder that he insists he did not commit. Jones will be put to death at 4 p.m. CT, unless Governor Kevin Stitt...
WASHINGTON — The Democratic-controlled House passed sweeping legislation Friday aimed at expanding the social safety net and tackling climate change, a major step that moves a top legislative priority of President Joe Biden closer to his desk. The House voted 220 to 213 to pass Biden's Build Back Better bill,...
SINGAPORE, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The first known COVID-19 case was a market vendor in the Chinese city of Wuhan, not an accountant who appeared to have no link to the market but whose case contributed to speculation the virus could have leaked from a lab, according to a U.S. study.
