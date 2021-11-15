HMG Health Matters: Haven of Rest provides help, hope in Bristol

(WJHL) — The Tri-Cities area is blessed with wonderful organizations that help people every single day. The Haven of Rest Rescue Mission is certainly one of those.

For more than 60 years, Haven of Rest has been providing help and hope to those in the Bristol area.

In this HMG Health Matters, we learn more about this important ministry and how we can all help make a difference.

