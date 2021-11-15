ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The best trivia games for kids

By BestReviews, Alex Kilpatrick
 3 days ago

Which trivia game for kids is best?

Trivia games are fun to play with kids and adults, family members and friends. Some trivia games for kids are serious and competitive, while others are silly and entertaining. They can give your family something to do on a rainy day and tend to be much less expensive than taking your kids to an amusement park or a movie. The North Star Games’ Wits & Wagers is a marvelous trivia game for kids.

What to know before you buy a trivia game for kids

Find a fun and engaging game

What you consider fun depends on the tastes of your family. Some kids like to get competitive, while others prefer a silly game where everyone’s laughing. Some trivia games involve individual players answering questions for points, but some newer games have players working together on teams.

Consider the game’s topic

If your kids are fairly competitive, they might like trivia games that involve language, geography, science, arts, culture and history like the classic Trivial Pursuit game. But if your kids just want something fun and silly, they might enjoy a game with a focus on celebrities, music, animals, TV and movies.

Age range

There is usually an age range listed on the games box, indicating the difficulty of the topics and questions. If you have any babies, toddlers or very young kids, you probably want to avoid playing any trivia games with small pieces that could lead to choking.

What to look for in a quality trivia game for kids

Physical quality

The quality of the game’s parts is important. Look for a game with high-quality cards, attractive artwork and well-constructed board and tokens.

Expandability

Most trivia games for kids have enough content to be played over and over without getting boring. But even games with hundreds of questions can become redundant if you play them too often. Look for games with expansion packs that add content and questions.

Replayability

You should think about the variety and number of topics and questions included in a trivia game. Multiple-choice questions are much simpler to memorize than open-ended questions.

How much you can expect to spend on a trivia game for kids

The most basic trivia games for kids cost about $5-$10, while mid-range games go for $10-$20 and high-end ones vary from about $20-$40.

Trivia game for kids FAQ

Are there trivia games for kids who are not great at remembering facts?

A. Yes, not all trivia games for kids are geared toward knowing the correct response. Some are a little more silly, like predicting how much a particular animal weighs. And some test their ability to think on their feet rather than their knowledge.

Can kids play trivia games with a big group?

A. While many games accommodate only six or fewer players, there are also lots of games that let a larger group play. These large-group games are usually for teams, which works well if you have a group with various skill levels and ages.

What can you do if a trivia game comes with damaged or missing pieces?

A. Most companies that sell trivia games for kids have stellar customer service and support and will send you replacement parts fairly quickly.

What’s the best trivia game for kids to buy?

Top trivia game for kids

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LwuHx_0cxeBzV600

North Star Games’ Wits & Wagers

What you need to know: This fun, engaging game is a top choice for multiple ages and groups.

What you’ll love: While it’s appropriate for various ages, it still offers a good challenge. It’s also very simple to learn how to play.

What you should consider: Its price is on the expensive side.

Top trivia game for kids for the money

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g3Db6_0cxeBzV600

Hasbro’s Trivial Pursuit

What you need to know: This classic trivia game provides a good challenge from a well-known brand.

What you’ll love: This inexpensive game offers high quality in both the physical game and the trivia content. The updated version of the classic game is playable for multiple generations.

What you should consider: The youngest children will struggle with many of the questions.

Worth checking out

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C2Xtp_0cxeBzV600

Wonder Forge’s Pictopia: Disney Edition Trivia Game

What you need to know: This fun, fast-moving game is a perfect choice for families, particularly those with younger kids.

What you’ll love: The game has incredible artwork that helps make it an excellent option for Disney fans of every age. It works well for a family game night.

What you should consider: Some of the questions in this game are either too simple or inconsistent.

WOWK 13 News

Best puzzle gifts for senior citizens

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which puzzle gift for senior citizens is best?  We’ve all had a present problem that was difficult to work out, especially one for that special jigsaw juggernaut in your life. Dedicated puzzle fans are never truly satisfied by just finding the solution to a problem. […]
LIFESTYLE
kidsactivitiesblog.com

The Best Chore & Reward System for Kids

We are super excited to announce that our Simple Chore & Rewards pack for kids is now available inside Our Simply Tidy Toolkit! The chore chart system makes it really easy to plan what needs to be done for the week and the month, but what is even more fun is the rewards system makes it customizable to exactly what motivates YOUR kids.
KIDS
SPY

The 23 Best Holiday Gifts For Tweens

It’s hard to find the best Christmas gifts for those we know are infinitely more aware than we are of what is cool, and tweens absolutely fit into this category — if not define it. Being a tween in the age of social media may be uniquely challenging because they know what is on-trend and exactly what they do and don’t want. We want the best gifts for her to be something they’ll like, which is a tall order in this category! The best way to impress a tween is trying to just pay attention to what they like. Those are probably...
SHOPPING
Space.com

Best space exploration games

We're going to infinity, and beyond with our list of the best space exploration games out there. It’s a big universe out there, and video games have made traversing star systems a common activity. There was a time when space exploration games were limited to certain genres, but now it’s more of a theme, a core idea that defines the philosophies of wildly different titles. In this article, our aim is to showcase some of the biggest and best space exploration games out there. This is not a ranking, and all of the titles mentioned have something interesting and unique to offer despite sharing a common goal: making us feel closer to the stars.
VIDEO GAMES
gamespew.com

The Best Casinos in Video Games

Gambling’s big business, so it’s no surprise that casino games find their way into our video game worlds. The bright lights and shiny surfaces of a real-life casino can be rather alluring, and several video games have tried to capture that magic. Poker, blackjack, roulette – they’re all games designed to lure us in with the idea of big money prizes. You can try the game online for real, if you want, or you can simply escape to a video game version of a casino, where you don’t have to worry about the risk of losing real money.
GAMBLING
reviewed.com

These are the best parenting and kids products of 2021

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. 2021 has certainly been a year of transition, especially for parents and children. From adjusting back to in-person school to traveling (safely) to see grandparents again, people with kids have certainly learned to go with the flow over the last 12 months.
RELATIONSHIPS
KTAL

Trivia Tuesday!

LOVING LIVING LOCAL— It’s Trivia Tuesday, and today’s questions were on a scale from 1 to 10 on easy; it would be a solid 6. For more Trivia, Tuesday, visit our homepage at https://www.arklatexhomepage.com/ and select the Loving Living Local tab. The information, advice, and answers displayed in the Loving...
TV & VIDEOS
sau.edu

Trivia Night

Dust off your thinking caps, grab your friends, and bring them to St. Ambrose's Trivia Night!. Gather a team of 6-8 people for 10 rounds of 10 questions. Bring your own snacks. Beverages are available for purchase (no outside drinks allowed). Doors open at 6 p.m.; play begins at 7 p.m.
DAVENPORT, IA
country1025.com

Stump The Studio: Candy Trivia

Since we’re all still in sugar comas from Halloween, this week we did Candy Trivia for a chance at Midland tickets. Can you stump Jonathan and Ayla with your knowledge about Candy?
HOBBIES
yourchoiceway.com

Best Fitbit For Kids For 2021

There are certain Fitbits which are more suited to children. Here are the best Fitbit activity trackers to get your kids moving. Most children have a lot of energy but also a thousand indoor distractions that can get in the way of more healthy pursuits. An activity tracker can help...
TECHNOLOGY
New York Post

Forget ‘Jeopardy!’ LeVar Burton set to host new trivia game show

LeVar Burton may never get the chance to host “Jeopardy!,” but he’s still staying in the game show circuit. The “Roots” actor, 64, is teaming up with Entertainment One to create a game show based on Hasbro’s famed “Trivial Pursuit.”. Hasbro purchased Entertainment One for $3.8 billion in 2019. Burton...
TV & VIDEOS
Best Life

Never Forget to Do This Before Going to Bed in a Hotel Room, Expert Warns

When you check into a hotel for leisure, you expect (at the very least) a good night's sleep. After all, you might be on vacation and away from the challenges of work life, or even from the noise associated with your home environment. And if you're visiting a hotel for work, you truly need a good night's sleep: Maybe you're making a major presentation in the morning or you're going to be expected to come up with big ideas during an important day of meetings. Regardless, you want that night of sleep in a hotel bed to offer quality shuteye all night long. In order to make it count, here's what experts say you should always make sure to do before you hit the hay in a hotel room.
LIFESTYLE
