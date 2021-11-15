ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

PHOTO: Govs. Murphy, Hochul watch Bills dismantle the Jets at MetLife Stadium

By Kyle Kandetzki
1010WINS
1010WINS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XFa1o_0cxeBu5T00

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (1010 WINS) -- The governors of New York and New Jersey took in some football Sunday -- although they didn't get to see the most entertaining game.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy visited MetLife Stadium for the Jets-Bills game, a matchup that ended in a total destruction of Gang Green, with Buffalo coming out on top 45-17.

The result was a great one for Buffalo native Hochul, who was able to cheer the first-place team on with some fellow fans, despite being over 300 miles from home.

"Had a great time cheering on the @BuffaloBills and @nyjets with @govmurphy today, and even found some Bills fans to celebrate the big win on the road! #BUFvsNYJ ." Hochul captioned a photo of herself and Murphy at the game.

Meanwhile, Jets fans had to suffer through quarterback Mike White throwing four interceptions and their defense giving up nearly 500 yards.

"Fantastic time yesterday at the @nyjets vs @buffalobills game with @govkathyhochul !" Murphy added on his Instagram.

Murphy himself isn't a fan of either of the Jets or the Giants, who were on a bye week this week -- he's actually a lifelong Patriots fan, born and raised in Massachusetts.

It's been a tough go of it for both of New Jersey's teams this year -- they've combined to go 5-13 thus far. And neither team has made the playoffs since Murphy took office.

Meanwhile, the Bills, the only NFL team that actually plays in New York, lead the AFC East at 6-3.

Comments / 1

Related
NJ.com

N.J. Gov. Phil Murphy provides COVID update. How to watch live today. (Nov. 8, 2021)

Gov. Phil Murphy will hold his first coronavirus press conference on Monday since being re-elected last week. It will start at 1 p.m. and be streamed live on the governor’s YouTube.com channel. Murphy will be joined at the Trenton War Memorial by state health Commissioner Judy Persichilli, state epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan and State Police Superintendent Colonel Pat Callahan.
TRENTON, NJ
Buffalo News

Hochul on stadium negotiations: 'Very much moving on track'

During her Buffalo visit Tuesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul did not shed much light on negotiations with the Buffalo Bills over a stadium deal, but she did give a signal about the timing. She indicated that a deal could be reached in time for it to be addressed in the new...
BUFFALO, NY
YourCentralValley.com

Hochul wants Bills stadium negotiations finished by January

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Gov. Kathy Hochul said Tuesday that she expects to address a new Buffalo Bills stadium in her annual budget, setting an expectation that lease and stadium agreements will be made by mid-January. Hochul’s comments are in line with a similar timeline put forth by Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz last month, […]
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Massachusetts State
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Lamar Jackson News

Lamar Jackson has found his way onto the injury report yet again in Week 11. The superstar quarterback was not spotted at the media portion of Ravens practice on Wednesday, and the afternoon injury report revealed why. According to reports from ESPN insider Jamison Hensley, Jackson was “sent home” with an illness.
NFL
Golf Digest

The dude who got blocked a full 40 yards needs to retire from football forever

There's a scene in the movie "The Blind Side" where the actor playing Michael Oher drives a defender off the field, over the fence and into the stands, then says it was "time for him to go home." It was a highly-unrealistic, Hollywood-ized type scene, a play that would never actually happen in a real football game.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
On3.com

Cowboys VP provides timetable on return of multiple defensive stars

The Dallas Cowboys rebounded in a major way in their 43-3 drubbing over the Atlanta Falcons. Sitting at (7-2) with the final push before playoffs ahead, Dallas — one of the most injury-riddled teams in the NFL this season — received some clarity concerning the return of a handful of defensive stars.
NFL
CBS Sports

Raiders at Giants predictions: Point spread, total, player props, trends for Week 9 matchup at MetLife Stadium

The Las Vegas Raiders and New York Giants will square off at MetLife Stadium for a Week 9 matchup on Sunday afternoon. Las Vegas is coming into this game following a Week 8 bye and will look to continue what has been a strong start to the season as they've gotten out to a 5-2 record. Meanwhile, the Giants are looking to rebound from a loss to the Chiefs on "Monday Night Football" that dropped them to 2-6 on the year.
NFL
Buffalo News

Good Morning, Buffalo: As Bills stadium talks ramp up, here are three points to watch

Building a new Bills stadium: a simply stated goal that is complicated to achieve. This may seem a little too simple. If you take a broad view of the Buffalo Bills’ negotiations with New York State and Erie County for a new stadium, all sides want the same thing: The Bills playing in Western New York over the next few decades in a newly built venue.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#American Football#Gang Green#Buffalobills#Nyjets#Govmurphy#Govkathyhochul#Giants#Patriots
thebuffalofanatics.com

Players to Watch: Bills vs Jets

Another tough loss for the Bills last week vs. the Jaguars. This week the Bills look to get back on track with a divisional matchup vs the New York Jets. The biggest struggle for the Bills has been on the offensive side of the ball. They can’t run the ball or protect long enough for Josh Allen to make good throws downfield. The Bills need to get the run game going at least a little bit. Teams are rushing the passer and playing coverage because the Bills have no threat of a run game. This week that changes.
NFL
FanSided

5 Buffalo Bills to watch in Week 10 against the New York Jets

This week is going to be a great test for the Buffalo Bills, not necessarily due to the opponent but a test for this franchise. The Bills have been very successful, dating back to last season, but hit a major road bump last week in a lackluster performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Las Vegas Sun

Live coverage: Giants upset Raiders 23-16 at MetLife Stadium

East Rutherford, N.J. — Three turnovers by Derek Carr led to the dissolve of the Raiders’ two-game win streak Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium. The Giants beat the Raiders 23-16, with a 40-yard interception return from New York safety Xavier McKinney at the start of the third quarter the key play. The Giants went ahead 17-13 on the pick six and never trailed again.
NFL
Times Union

Jets vs. Bills: How to watch and stream online

As the NFL season moves forward into Week 10, the New York Jets (2-6) play host to the Buffalo Bills (5-3) in Sunday’s matchup. This AFC East battle can potentially have big effects on the AFC playoff picture, as the Bills have their eyes on the No. 1 seed and the only bye of the postseason.
NFL
chatsports.com

Jets vs Bills Week 10 Preview: Who to watch, odds, best bets

This crazy era of sheer optimism and second-guessing of Zach Wilson — whether you believe it will last — continues Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium. The Jets‘ primary backup quarterback will start his third straight game while Wilson continues to rest and nurse his PCL sprain. White constructed a phenomenal...
NFL
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy