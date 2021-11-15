PHOTO: Govs. Murphy, Hochul watch Bills dismantle the Jets at MetLife Stadium

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (1010 WINS) -- The governors of New York and New Jersey took in some football Sunday -- although they didn't get to see the most entertaining game.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy visited MetLife Stadium for the Jets-Bills game, a matchup that ended in a total destruction of Gang Green, with Buffalo coming out on top 45-17.

The result was a great one for Buffalo native Hochul, who was able to cheer the first-place team on with some fellow fans, despite being over 300 miles from home.

"Had a great time cheering on the @BuffaloBills and @nyjets with @govmurphy today, and even found some Bills fans to celebrate the big win on the road! #BUFvsNYJ ." Hochul captioned a photo of herself and Murphy at the game.

Meanwhile, Jets fans had to suffer through quarterback Mike White throwing four interceptions and their defense giving up nearly 500 yards.

"Fantastic time yesterday at the @nyjets vs @buffalobills game with @govkathyhochul !" Murphy added on his Instagram.

Murphy himself isn't a fan of either of the Jets or the Giants, who were on a bye week this week -- he's actually a lifelong Patriots fan, born and raised in Massachusetts.

It's been a tough go of it for both of New Jersey's teams this year -- they've combined to go 5-13 thus far. And neither team has made the playoffs since Murphy took office.

Meanwhile, the Bills, the only NFL team that actually plays in New York, lead the AFC East at 6-3.