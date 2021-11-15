ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multiple violent crimes reported at Nome Park before Monday’s shooting

By DJ Summers
KREX
KREX
 3 days ago

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Six teens were taken to the hospital after a shooting at Nome Park in Aurora Monday, a violent incident but one that isn’t uncommon in the area.

FOX31’s Data Desk discovered three aggravated assaults that occurred at the park this year prior to this shooting, including one that was gun-related. Another three gun-related aggravated assaults occurred across the street.

Nome Park Shooting: 6 teens taken to hospital

Nome Park was the location of a gang-related shooting in 2019 in which teen Dangelo Domena was charged with attempted first-degree murder.

