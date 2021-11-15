ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Watch: Home security video shows moment 3-year-old boy abducted

By Nexstar Media Wire, Connor Malone, Rowena Shaddox
KREX
KREX
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05mh1o_0cxeBkVR00

SACRAMENTO, Calif. ( KTXL ) — A man wanted for abducting a 3-year-old boy after shooting the child’s mother and another person in Sacramento was arrested early Saturday, and the boy was found safe by authorities 70 miles away.

Video captured from a security camera shows a mother struggle to hold 3-year-old Leo Norvell just before a man, who neighbors said is the boy’s father, ripped him out of her arms.

“Sheer horror,” Jonathan Daniels, a next-door neighbor, recalled. The mother ran to his house following the struggle, desperate to get away. “Felt extremely helpless that I couldn’t do more.”

The woman can be seen pleading with the suspect, 30-year-old Joshua Yago, as she clings to her son.

At one point, Yago can be seen grabbing her left arm and the back of her neck as he pushed her face toward the ground. Daniels said he could hear the boy calling the man “Da Da”.

Police: Teen set fatal Colorado house fire after phone theft

“He’s the one that kept yelling, ‘Give me my son back,'” Daniels said. “She was just trying to get him to leave.”

As they continue to struggle, Yago grabs Leo’s right arm before pulling him out of his mother’s arms and running with him.

“Once he grabbed the kid, he ran put the kid in the car. She ran home,” Daniels said. “But he reached in the driver’s side of the car and pulled something out and was trying to bust down the door. Then next thing I know, more glass was breaking and then five shots rang out.”

Daniels said the suspect then ran back to the car and took off.

“The cops missed him by 16 seconds,” Daniels said.

Camera catches thief digging up, stealing palm tree from Virginia couple’s front yard

Sacramento police said the mother and another man were shot but are doing OK.

Daniels wondered what might have happened if he had been in the suspect’s crosshairs.

“If he was willing to shoot her like that, I could have been shot, too,” Daniels said.

A statewide Amber Alert went out. By Saturday morning, Hayward police had found Leo and Yago together. Yago was booked on charges relating to the kidnapping and shooting.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KREX

Montrose Police Investigating Kidnapping Case

MONTROSE, Colo. — The Montrose Police Department is investigating a kidnapping case that was reported in the early evening hours of Wednesday, November 17, 2021. Officers and detectives responded to a residence in the 100 Block of South San Juan Avenue and spoke with witnesses to the incident, who reported that a male party arrived, demanding […]
MONTROSE, CO
KREX

Grand Junction teen in custody after overnight stabbing

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo — Around 10:00pm, The Grand Junction Police Department responded to a report of a stabbing on the 700 block of 26 ½ Road Tuesday night. Upon arrival, officers found an adult male with a stab wound in his chest/abdomen area. This male was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries. An […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

Man who shot Arbery testifies: ‘He had my gun. He struck me’

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — The man who fatally shot Ahmaud Arbery testified Wednesday that Arbery attacked him and grabbed his shotgun after he and his father pursued the 25-year-old Black man in their Georgia neighborhood. Travis McMichael’s testimony came as defense attorneys in the murder trial for the three white men accused of killing Arbery […]
BRUNSWICK, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Virginia State
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KREX

Two of the four owners of homes searched by FBI have come forward

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX)- Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters and Lauren Boebert’s, former campaign manager, Sherronna Bishop, were two of four Western Colorado locations the FBI searched Tuesday. The two other locations searched have not been disclosed but Bishop chose to speak out Wednesday about her experience. “This is an attempt to, I believe intimidate […]
MESA COUNTY, CO
KREX

Reports: Air tanker crash near Kruger Rock Fire

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports of a single-engine air tanker crash near the vicinity of the Kruger Rock Fire. Emergency medical services are also responding. KREX5’s sister station FOX31 is working to confirm reports from the scene. FOX31’s Michael Konopasek is at the Little Valley and Fish […]
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Daniels
KREX

Troopers faulted in truck-bicyclists crash case in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Troopers investigating a crash last year that killed five bicyclists on a stretch of Nevada highway did not suspect the driver of the box truck that hit them was impaired, although a blood test later found he had a potentially lethal level of methamphetamine in his system, a Las Vegas television […]
NEVADA STATE
KREX

KREX

695
Followers
837
Post
128K+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy