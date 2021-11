Life is simple and sweet, yet we make it so complicated. We were provided with nature, but we only look at our troubles; if we don't have any troubles to spare, we borrow plenty from nowhere. Why do we do this to ourselves? We give up on our dreams thinking they have no roots or because it becomes too hard when in fact those are the times when having a dream matters the most. We think the world is out to get us, but it is ourselves that is in our way. We can do anything we put our mind to.

LIFESTYLE ・ 11 DAYS AGO