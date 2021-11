CORVALLIS, Ore. - The No. 1 Oregon State men's soccer team caps the regular season with a Thursday night battle with No. 3 Washington at Lorenz Field on Thursday at 6 p.m. The match will be broadcasted on the Pac-12 Networks and tickets are available ranging from $4-$6. OSU is 12-2-2 (7-1-1 Pac-12) and is at the top of the Pac-12 standings, and checks in at No. 1 in the United Soccer Coaches rankings for the first time in program history. Oregon State also has the opportunity to clinch the Pac-12 title outright on Thursday, just needing a win or tie against the Huskies to seal the deal.

OREGON STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO