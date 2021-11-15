Indian mission school dedicated

Red Ribbon Week was sponsored by the Mental Health Dept. at St. Francis Indian School. Red Ribbon week is the nation’s largest and longest running drug use prevention campaign. National Family Partnership, formerly the National Federation of Parents for Drug Free Youth, was established as a grassroots, nonprofit organization in 1980 by a handful of concerned and determined parents who were convinced they should begin to play a leadership role in drug prevention. Since its founding thirty years ago, NFP has devoted its efforts to the well-being of youth. Today, NFP is a national leader in drug prevention education & advocacy. Their mission is to lead and support our nation’s families and communities in nurturing the full potential of healthy, drug free youth.

SOLON, OH ・ 13 DAYS AGO