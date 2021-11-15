ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian mission school dedicated

By Jordie Clark
Cover picture for the articleMILLSBORO, Del. – State representatives along with members from the Nanticoke Indian Tribe gathered at the Nanticoke Indian heritage center Monday morning to dedicate the building as a historical landmark. We’re told the center used to be a one-room school in the ’60s dedicated to educating Nanticoke Indian Tribe...

