ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Hilton Hotel Tahiti Opens in French Polynesia Following Renovation

Hotel Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePAPEETE, Tahiti – November 15, 2021 – Travelers now have a new escape when visiting the capital of French Polynesia, with the opening of the new 200-room Hilton Hotel Tahiti. Conveniently offering easy access to the downtown attractions of Papeete and Maritime Port, the resort is situated just two miles from...

www.hotel-online.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hotel Online

Hilton Cancun, an All-Inclusive Resort Opens in Mexico

CANCUN, Mexico– November 8, 2021 – Hilton today announced the opening of Hilton Cancun, an All-Inclusive Resort, a new beachfront resort located on the picturesque coastline of Riviera Maya. Hidden behind a mangrove nature preserve, on a secluded stretch of the beach, the hotel offers travelers the perfect blend of Mexican heritage and modern sophistication with an abundance of choices to create an ideal getaway. With 715 guest rooms and suites, the resort combines premier service with all-inclusive amenities welcoming guests to enjoy a vast array of dining experiences, an expansive oceanfront pool complex with Splash Pool, tailored wellness options and endless entertainment.
LIFESTYLE
travelagewest.com

The Latest Hotel News From Hilton, JW Marriott, Preferred Hotels and More

Hotel companies show no sign of slowing down their expansion plans, with a slew of new and upcoming properties debuting around the world from Hilton’s portfolio of brands, as well as JW Marriott. New buyout opportunities from Preferred Hotels & Resorts round out the recent hotel updates travel advisors and their clients will want to know about.
INDUSTRY
travelworldnews.com

Hilton Cancun Celebrates Opening, Expanding Hilton’s Fast Growing All-Inclusive Footprint

Hilton announced the opening of Hilton Cancun, an All-Inclusive Resort, on November 8. Located on the picturesque coastline of Riviera Maya. Hidden behind a mangrove nature preserve, on a secluded stretch of the beach, the hotel offers travelers the perfect blend of Mexican heritage and modern sophistication with an abundance of choices to create an ideal getaway. With 715 guest rooms and suites, the resort combines premier service with all-inclusive amenities welcoming guests to enjoy a vast array of dining experiences, an expansive oceanfront pool complex with Splash Pool, tailored wellness options and endless entertainment.
LIFESTYLE
irei.com

Hilton to open 15 Doubletree by Hilton in Southeast Asia

Hilton has plans to open 15 DoubleTree by Hilton hotels in Southeast Asia over the coming years across key and emerging destinations. “Following the reopening of domestic and international borders, the surge in travel demand we’ve observed across international markets after an extended period of disconnect shows that travelers are eager to hit the road, reconnect and seek out new experiences once more,” said Paul Hutton, area vice president, head of Southeast Asia, Hilton. “More than ever, regardless of the reason for travel, consumers expect comfort, service and safety in the hotels they choose. DoubleTree by Hilton is poised to not only meet, but exceed, travelers’ evolving needs and expectations as it continues expanding to new locales in Malaysia, Indonesia, and other well-loved and upcoming destinations in the region.”
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hilton Honors#Restaurants#Hilton Hotel Tahiti Opens#Papeete#French#Hilton Hotels Resorts#Tahitian#Signature Hilton
hotelnewsresource.com

Hilton Mallorca Galatzo Resort to Open Summer 2022

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) yesterday confirmed plans to open a new hotel under its Hilton Hotels & Resorts brand on Mallorca’s pristine Costa de la Calma. The news follows the signing of a management agreement with Galatzo Inversiones, S.L. The 208-room Hilton Mallorca Galatzo, opening in summer 2022, is the latest...
TENNIS
hotelnewsresource.com

Hotel Indigo Belgrade Opens

Hotel Indigo has opened its first hotel in Serbia, Hotel Indigo Belgrade. The capital city of Serbia is home to a brilliantly diverse blend of cultures and architectural styles, with a fascinating history stretching back for millennia, and Belgrade is increasingly gaining popularity amongst a new generation of visitors. As the meeting point of two rivers, the Sava and the Danube, Belgrade was a highly connected crossroad between east and west Europe, used by traders, missionaries, tourists, ambassadors, and craftsmen who made their way through the continent by boat. Disembarking in the capital, travellers from various empires including the Romans, the Goths, the Huns, the Ottomans, and the Austro-Hungarians often left their own particular imprint on the city. These impressions can be experienced through local attractions such as the Belgrade Fortress, a historic complex comprising of the old citadel and Kalemegdan Park where visitors can gaze over the confluence of the two rivers.
LIFESTYLE
TravelDailyNews.com

Signia by Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek appoints hotel manager

ORLANDO, FLA. – Jonathan Raz has been named as hotel manager of Signia by Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek. Prior to starting as hotel manager, he was complex director of food and beverage for both Waldorf Astoria Orlando and Signia by Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek. Owned by Park Hotels and Resorts and managed by Hilton, Signia by Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek recently debuted as the brand’s first property after converting and rebranding from a 1,009-room Hilton Hotels & Resorts property.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
hotelnewsresource.com

Hyde Hotel Dubai Opens

The Hyde Hotel Dubai opened last week in Business Bay in collaboration with owner, Emerald Palace Group. Hyde Hotels, Resorts & Residences is part of Ennismore, a joint venture with Accor, formed in 2021. Philippe Zrihen, Brand COO & Head of North America, Ennismore said, "We are thrilled to introduce...
MIDDLE EAST
luxurytravelmagazine.com

Standard International New Hotel Openings

The Standard, London is Standard International’s first property outside America. This week Managing Director Elli Jafari threw a party in The Standard, London’s event space Townhouse 8 to celebrate the launch of two new properties. “We’re pleased to announce two new hotels: The Standard, Ibiza and The Standard, Hua Hin,” she explained. “Our Ibiza hotel will have a sexy bar with amazing music. The 67 bedroom hotel is in the famous and historic Old Town and you’ll be able to hire one or more of our many private villas too. It’s very rare to be able to rent a private villa in the Old Town.” The Standard, Ibiza will open its doors to guests in spring 2022.
ECONOMY
hotelbusiness.com

Hotels open from coast to coast

Recent openings include a dual-branded Hyatt Place and Hyatt House in Los Angeles, an eight-building boutique property in Miami Beach and more. Hyatt Place LAX / Century Blvd and Hyatt House LAX/Century Blvd. Adjacent to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), and with views of the LAX runways, the Hyatt Place...
LOS ANGELES, CA
elitetraveler.com

The Most Anticipated Hotel Openings of 2022

Unbelievably, another year is almost coming to an end, and with the dawn of 2022 comes a host of brand-new hotel openings to look forward to. As always, here at Elite Traveler we have our ears to the ground when it comes to new hotels and we’ve compiled our favorites here, so you can get a headstart on vacation planning.
LIFESTYLE
Lodging

Dream Hotel Group Plans Openings for Two Oklahoma City Hotels

NEW YORK—Hotel brand and management company Dream Hotel Group plans to open two Dream Hotel and Unscripted Hotel locations in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma in 2024. Designed by Miami-based CUBE3 Architects and built by general contractor Hensel Phelps, the 220-room Dream Hotel and 174-room Unscripted Hotel will be in a mixed-use development project with California-based Matteson Capital LLC.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
businesstraveller.com

Steigenberger Hotel Doha now open

The Steigenberger Hotel Doha has opened to guests, adding another architecturally striking landmark to the city’s growing skyline. The modern eye-catching property, the first hotel to be operated by Germany’s Deutsche Hospitality in Qatar’s capital, features 206 keys including 28 suites, deluxe and premium king size rooms and a lavish Royal Suite, catering to families, couples and business travellers.
RETAIL
hotelnewsresource.com

Hilton Yokohama Hotel Announced for Fall 2023

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) today announced the signing of a franchise agreement with Ken Corporation Ltd. to launch Hilton Yokohama in autumn 2023. The hotel will be situated in Minato Mirai 21, a seaside urban area in central Yokohama within the Kanagawa prefecture. This marks Hilton’s first property in Yokohama, the second largest city in Japan after Tokyo.
LIFESTYLE
ftnnews.com

Chicago’s First Hilton Lifestyle Hotel Opens

Canopy by Hilton Chicago Central Loop has opened as the first Hilton lifestyle property and the first Canopy by Hilton hotel in Chicago. Hilton’s new lifestyle property at 226 W. Jackson—the former site of the bustling headquarters of the iconic Chicago and North Western Railway—joins the recently opened Hilton Garden Inn Chicago Central Loop to become a dual-branded hospitality powerhouse in the city’s Loop neighborhood.
CHICAGO, IL
franchising.com

Hotel Indigo Opens Second Hotel in France on the French Riviera

November 18, 2021 // Franchising.com // Hotel Indigo has just opened Hotel Indigo Cagnes-sur-Mer, the brand’s first hotel on the French Riviera, growing its footprint in the market. Taking inspiration from its Mediterranean surroundings, the hotel is a unique retreat for those looking to explore the medieval neighbourhood and the town’s coastline.
LIFESTYLE
hotelnewsresource.com

Mövenpick Hotel Melbourne on Spencer Opens

Accor's newest Mövenpick Hotel, Mövenpick Hotel Melbourne on Spencer, is now open. The 172-room Mövenpick Hotel Melbourne on Spencer forms the six-level podium of the 78-storey Premier Tower development at the meeting point of Melbourne's iconic Spencer and Bourke Streets in the CBD. An ode to Melbourne's vibrant arts scene,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hotel Online

Hyatt Place Kathmandu Celebrates Official Opening in Nepal

CHICAGO, IL – November 15, 2021 – Hyatt Place Kathmandu, the second Hyatt-branded hotel in Nepal, is officially open, expanding the Hyatt Place brand’s footprint globally in markets that matter most to guests and World of Hyatt members. The new hotel features the Hyatt Place brand’s intuitive design, casual atmosphere and practical amenities, such as Free Wi-Fi Everywhere and 24-hour food offerings. Ownership of the hotel includes Akshay Golyan, Executive Director and Shakti Golyan, Chairman of City Hotel Ltd.
ASIA
Hotel Online

KAYAK Opens Two New Branded Properties in Playa del Carmen, Mexico

STAMFORD, CT – November 18, 2021 – KAYAK, the pioneer in travel metasearch, announces two additional branded hotels in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. They join their sister property in Miami Beach as physical locations where KAYAK can build and test new accommodation software. “We’re reimagining hotel operations and the guest...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy