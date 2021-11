The 2021 offseason has one of the deepest shortstop markets in recent years. Los Angeles has two high-impact players in that position that are very much included in that market. Corey Seager and Chris Taylor are both free agents and the team will try to keep one, if not both. Seager already rejected a qualifying offer from the Dodgers and Taylor is expected to do the same.

