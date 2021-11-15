ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State teacher's union calling for collective bargaining for working conditions

Cover picture for the articleIndiana teachers are calling for state lawmakers to give...

Hudson Reporter

Teachers’ union president calls for more schools

President of the Bayonne Education Association Gene Woods has called on the Board of Education to build new schools to help alleviate the overburdened district. The discussion was prompted by the approval of the comprehensive maintenance plan for the district by the board at its Oct. 27 meeting. Wood first questioned which schools were going to be addressed for that plan.
BAYONNE, NJ
loudounnow.com

Loudoun Education Association Presses for Collective Bargaining Vote

The Loudoun Education Association is hoping for a large show of support in advance of today’s School Board meeting, as it moves forward with efforts to secure collective bargaining rights following a vote of its membership comprised of teachers, counselors, psychologists, and other certified district employees. The organization is planning...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
krwg.org

Albuquerque election blow to teacher's union, victory to biz

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The teachers union in New Mexico’s largest city will have fewer friends on the school board next year after three candidates won elections without their support. The Albuquerque branch of the American Federation of Teachers usually picks winning candidates, including six of the seven current...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
State
Indiana State
inkfreenews.com

Wawasee School Board Hears Report On Collective Bargaining Agreement

SYRACUSE — Several months ago, during the spring, a significant teacher pay raise simply was not part of the plan for the Wawasee Community School Corporation. Especially considering staff had been reduced and some programs cut. But during a special Wawasee School Board meeting Thursday evening, Nov. 4, in Syracuse,...
SYRACUSE, IN
Richmond.com

Critics say the Virginia School Boards Association is attempting to weaken collective bargaining for teachers just as local efforts ramp up

After taking a legislative stance against public school teachers’ efforts to unionize, the nonprofit that holds training for school board members is leading a workshop that critics say will teach school boards how to thwart collective bargaining efforts. The Virginia School Boards Association, a nonprofit that trains school boards on...
RICHMOND, VA
9&10 News

State Superintendent Calls for More Funding for Teacher Shortage

School districts are already stretched tight with staffing. Any sort of hang ups with COVID-19 outbreaks and quarantines and the district has had to close. Northern Michigan has seen several districts across the area forced to do just that recently. “There’s a shortage of teachers and this isn’t new but...
EDUCATION
Concord Monitor

Union calls education department’s complaint form a ‘war on teachers’

The second largest teacher’s union in New Hampshire has called on state Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut to resign after the department created a webpage that makes it easier for parents and students to report teachers for alleged discrimination under the state’s “divisive concepts” law. In a statement issued Thursday, American...
EDUCATION
Duluth News Tribune

In its words: Minnesota's teachers union opposes the Page Amendment

“Education Minnesota announced (in January 2020) its opposition to a proposed amendment to the Minnesota Constitution that would remove the explicit obligation on the state to fund a uniform system of public education for every child. “‘Every Minnesota student deserves to learn in a building with a nurse, a counselor...
MINNESOTA STATE
fortwaynesnbc.com

Indiana teachers union calls lawmakers to address shortages

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s largest teachers union is calling on state lawmakers to address educator burnout and ongoing teacher shortages during the next legislative session that begins in January. Indiana State Teachers Association President Keith Gambill said during a news conference Monday that the state is “slowly making progress” on...
INDIANA STATE
indianapublicmedia.org

Indiana’s largest teachers union demands lawmakers restore bargaining rights

Indiana’s largest teachers union wants lawmakers to restore collective bargaining power to educators in an effort to mitigate the state’s teacher shortage. During a virtual press conference Monday, the Indiana State Teachers Association called on lawmakers during the 2022 General Assembly to allow educators to negotiate on issues related to health and safety, class sizes and teacher prep periods.
INDIANA STATE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
WTAJ

Local school districts respond after Pa. court voids school mask mandate

(WTAJ)– Local school districts are responding after the Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court voided the mandate requiring masks in public schools. The Cameron County School District said in a statement that until further notice, masking is still optional for all students and staff on district property. Masking will still be required on district transportation. “As always, the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WISH-TV

Indiana teachers’ association calls for more bargaining power

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Teachers Association (ISTA) has called for more bargaining power for Hoosier teachers, including on things such as pay raises, class sizes and preparation time for curriculum. “We’re seeing increases in teachers with depression, anxiety, sleeping difficulties and work-life imbalance,” said Jenny Whitaker, a teacher...
INDIANA STATE
Times Daily

Advocates stress better benefits for state's teachers

MONTGOMERY — Alabama’s salaries and benefits for K-12 teachers are on par with what surrounding states offer and better in some instances, including out-of-pocket health care expenses, according to a recent report to lawmakers. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After...
MONTGOMERY, AL
News 8 WROC

Teachers union: ‘No confidence’ in RCSD’s response to school violence

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Teachers Association issued a resolution of ‘no confidence’ in the Rochester City School District and its superintendent Tuesday, saying the district has failed to address recent incidents of violence in and around schools. “While Rochester City Hall declared a State of Emergency due to the alarming increase of violence […]
ROCHESTER, NY
CBS Baltimore

Harford County Public Schools Announce Pay Raise, Bonuses For Bus Drivers, Cafeteria Workers & Support Staff

ABINGDON, Md. (WJZ) — Harford County is doing what they can to keep their staff happy and serving students as they announce salary increases and bonuses for bus drivers and other support staff. Harford County teachers are not seeing raises, but the lowest-paid para professionals, tech specialists and others are getting raises this year and next. Chrystie Crawford-Smick, President for Harford County Education Association said they will advocate for some alleviation to teacher workload and more half days in the school calendar, but overall they feel it is a win for some of the staff who have deserved more pay for some...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD

