State teacher's union calling for collective bargaining for working conditions

President of the Bayonne Education Association Gene Woods has called on the Board of Education to build new schools to help alleviate the overburdened district. The discussion was prompted by the approval of the comprehensive maintenance plan for the district by the board at its Oct. 27 meeting. Wood first questioned which schools were going to be addressed for that plan.
The South Bend teacher's union is upset with where they believe referendum money is going. The National Education Association of South Bend is rallying downtown because of what they say are “broken promises.” The union claims no money from the South Bend Schools’ recent referendum has been put toward teacher raises.
The Loudoun Education Association is hoping for a large show of support in advance of today’s School Board meeting, as it moves forward with efforts to secure collective bargaining rights following a vote of its membership comprised of teachers, counselors, psychologists, and other certified district employees. The organization is planning...
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The teachers union in New Mexico’s largest city will have fewer friends on the school board next year after three candidates won elections without their support. The Albuquerque branch of the American Federation of Teachers usually picks winning candidates, including six of the seven current...
SYRACUSE — Several months ago, during the spring, a significant teacher pay raise simply was not part of the plan for the Wawasee Community School Corporation. Especially considering staff had been reduced and some programs cut. But during a special Wawasee School Board meeting Thursday evening, Nov. 4, in Syracuse,...
After taking a legislative stance against public school teachers’ efforts to unionize, the nonprofit that holds training for school board members is leading a workshop that critics say will teach school boards how to thwart collective bargaining efforts. The Virginia School Boards Association, a nonprofit that trains school boards on...
School districts are already stretched tight with staffing. Any sort of hang ups with COVID-19 outbreaks and quarantines and the district has had to close. Northern Michigan has seen several districts across the area forced to do just that recently. “There’s a shortage of teachers and this isn’t new but...
The second largest teacher’s union in New Hampshire has called on state Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut to resign after the department created a webpage that makes it easier for parents and students to report teachers for alleged discrimination under the state’s “divisive concepts” law. In a statement issued Thursday, American...
“Education Minnesota announced (in January 2020) its opposition to a proposed amendment to the Minnesota Constitution that would remove the explicit obligation on the state to fund a uniform system of public education for every child. “‘Every Minnesota student deserves to learn in a building with a nurse, a counselor...
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s largest teachers union is calling on state lawmakers to address educator burnout and ongoing teacher shortages during the next legislative session that begins in January. Indiana State Teachers Association President Keith Gambill said during a news conference Monday that the state is “slowly making progress” on...
Indiana’s largest teachers union wants lawmakers to restore collective bargaining power to educators in an effort to mitigate the state’s teacher shortage. During a virtual press conference Monday, the Indiana State Teachers Association called on lawmakers during the 2022 General Assembly to allow educators to negotiate on issues related to health and safety, class sizes and teacher prep periods.
Teachers and their supporters from across Indiana gathered at the state Capitol on March 9, 2019 at a rally hosted by the Indiana State Teachers Association. The union is now calling to restore the right to bargain over working conditions. | Shaina Cavazos/Chalkbeat.
(WTAJ)– Local school districts are responding after the Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court voided the mandate requiring masks in public schools. The Cameron County School District said in a statement that until further notice, masking is still optional for all students and staff on district property. Masking will still be required on district transportation. “As always, the […]
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Teachers Association (ISTA) has called for more bargaining power for Hoosier teachers, including on things such as pay raises, class sizes and preparation time for curriculum. “We’re seeing increases in teachers with depression, anxiety, sleeping difficulties and work-life imbalance,” said Jenny Whitaker, a teacher...
MONTGOMERY — Alabama’s salaries and benefits for K-12 teachers are on par with what surrounding states offer and better in some instances, including out-of-pocket health care expenses, according to a recent report to lawmakers. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After...
"The state should not be playing politics around school schedules or gambling with the health of students and their families." The Boston Teachers Union is criticizing state officials for saying they won’t count remote learning days at the Curley School as official school days while the school is shuttered due to a COVID-19 outbreak.
BEDFORD – The North Lawrence Community School Board will meet tonight, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at 5:15 p.m. The meeting will be held in the NLCS Administration Building. A. Notice for Public Meeting, 5:15 p.m. – NLCS Administration Building. Public Meeting – Public Comment will be taken at this meeting...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Teachers Association issued a resolution of ‘no confidence’ in the Rochester City School District and its superintendent Tuesday, saying the district has failed to address recent incidents of violence in and around schools. “While Rochester City Hall declared a State of Emergency due to the alarming increase of violence […]
ABINGDON, Md. (WJZ) — Harford County is doing what they can to keep their staff happy and serving students as they announce salary increases and bonuses for bus drivers and other support staff.
Harford County teachers are not seeing raises, but the lowest-paid para professionals, tech specialists and others are getting raises this year and next.
Chrystie Crawford-Smick, President for Harford County Education Association said they will advocate for some alleviation to teacher workload and more half days in the school calendar, but overall they feel it is a win for some of the staff who have deserved more pay for some...
