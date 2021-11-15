Still A Chill. Warmer Midweek.

A cool front will move through the Susquehanna Valley overnight. Any rain will move out early and we'll start to clear out with a cold wind we'll drop to the mid 30s, but if you're heading out about 4 AM to see the lunar eclipse, it'll feel like the 20s. We'll start Friday with sun but clouds will develop in the afternoon. The blustery winds will keep it feeling like the 30s. The winds will diminish Friday night, for a cold night leading to a chilly day in the 40s on Saturday with increasing clouds filtering out the sun. Clouds will continue to thicken on Sunday ahead of another cold front that will bring some rain Sunday night into Monday. After a few days near 50, we'll barely get out of 30s and it'll feel like the 20s on Tuesday. Temperatures will modify for the rest of next week and our weather looks quiet. There are signs of a potential storm next weekend or the beginning of next week.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 7 HOURS AGO