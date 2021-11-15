ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Still A Chill. Warmer Midweek.

By Joe Calhoun
WGAL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe combination of a storm off of Maine and high pressure over the Tennessee Valley gave the Susquehanna valley a gusty and chilly start to the week. The winds will diminish...

www.wgal.com

