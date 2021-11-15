Gunna To Kick Off Atlanta Hawks 2021-22 Halftime Shows This Week

Photo: Getty Images

Gunna is kicking off the Atlanta Hawks first in-game concert of the season, performing at halftime on Wednesday (November 17) — and fans can get tickets online.

The GRAMMY Award-nominated rapper is set to bring guests to the performance, and to team up with the Hawks on a limited-edition shirt, according to a Hawks press release announcing Gunna’s upcoming performance. Gunna and the Hawks will donate shirts to Gunna Drip Closet, which established earlier this year to provide free food, toiletries, clothing and more to students at the Ronald E. McNair Middle School in Atlanta. The free store opened shortly after the City of Fulton designated “Gunna Day,” crediting his commitment “to giving back to the community that raised him, buffered him, sheltered him and supported him,” including via the Gunna Drip Closet.

Gunna, a Ronald E. McNair Middle School alum, said in a statement:

“I’m excited to perform on the court of my home team. Having the chance to also give back to the community through this performance means so much to me. Forever I Love Atlanta. Go Hawks!”

Atlanta slated to take on Boston on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at Hawks.com . Fans can find the shirt by Gunna and the Hawks at Hawks.com/Gunna .