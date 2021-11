St. Mary-of-the-Woods College announced its first sprint football coach Thursday as Ty Knott was named to the new post. Knott’s most recent position was assistant head coach and tight ends coach for the Los Angeles Wildcats of the XFL in 2019. His other experience with professional football teams includes special teams coordinator and running back coach with the Memphis Express of the AAF, director of player development and offensive assistant coach of the San Francisco 49ers, offensive assistant coach for the Green Bay Packers, and defensive assistant and assistant special teams coach of the New Orleans Saints.

SAINT MARY-OF-THE-WOODS, IN ・ 14 DAYS AGO