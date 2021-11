When Beyond Good and Evil 2 was first announced over four years ago, fans of the original cult classic were ecstatic to finally be getting the follow-up they’d been hoping for for years, but that announcement, in hindsight, has been more of a source of pain than glee for those fans. Updates on the long-in-development game have dried up almost entirely over the last couple of years, and even though Ubisoft insists that production is proceeding well, from an outside perspective, things haven’t looked great for the game.

