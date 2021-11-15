Tasting Wild Tea Virtually

Raw PineNeedle Tea is the power of wild northern American and Canadian white and red pine needles (the latter being highest in shikimic acid) harvested from far northern regions. The red and white pines have long been utilized as a natural medicine based on its wealth of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants as well as germ-killing terpenes.* This product is exceptional in its health benefits of Vitamin C, Vitamin A, terpenes including alpha-pinene, D-limonone, Beta-Caryophyllene (BCP), shikimic acid, and germacrene plus dozens of others. The terpenes are highly cleansing to the body, especially BCP, which acts in the detoxification of the brain and nervous system. In particular, shikimic acid has been shown to be a potent antiseptic agent, especially against bacteria.* Use it as an uplifting tea or as a cold infusion beverage. Gain these benefits through Raw PineNeedle Tea, always wild, 100% from northern Canadian and American forests.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO