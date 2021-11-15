ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Tasting Wild Tea Virtually

scottcountymn.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnjoy a cozy cup of tea at home from wild plants found at Eastman Nature Center. Learn from...

scottcountymn.gov

Comments / 0

Related
Atlanta News

ASW Tasting Table

Thursday, Dec. 9, 5 – 7 p.m. Guests can spend the afternoon in Drawbar enjoying a complimentary tasting of spirits from ASW Distillery.
RESTAURANTS
richmondmagazine.com

A Taste of Hope

Hamid Noori, chef and owner of Carytown’s The Mantu, has always felt his purpose was to serve others. “Twenty years ago, when I started working in restaurants, I thought, ‘I could serve people,’ and that was my intention from day one,” he says. In 2015, Noori, 36, fled his life...
RESTAURANTS
nwestiowa.com

A Taste for Travel

Luncheon with Instruction is ready to take your taste buds on a trip around the world. On Wednesday, Nov. 10, the plan is to hit almost every continent. “I’ve chosen five continents plus Antarctica to feature a recipe from so that we will take a tour of the world,” said Chef Susanne Bicknese, who leads the classes. “Each continent will have its own recipe and will feature a dish that is very different from anything we see here in the United States.”
RECIPES
fayettecountyrecord.com

Taste of the Holidays

The folks at Lukas Bakery in downtown La Grange made their first batch of fruitcakes earlier this fall, and they’ve been so popular they are about to do a second batch. Pictured are Lukas owner Larry Faldyn and his son-in-law Steven Smith. Photos by H.H. Howze.
LA GRANGE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tea#Nature Center#Food Drink#Eastman#Kit
bostonchefs.com

Truffle Tasting Menu

Savor a night filled with one of the world’s rarest delicacies, the white Alba truffle (a.k.a. the gift from the gods), at Menton. White Alba truffle season is fleeting (just a few weeks in late October/early November), so the coveted fungi can be hard to come by, but thankfully chef-owner Barbara Lynch got her hands on some so you can enjoy a full Alba Truffle Tasting. Starting Wednesday, November 10th get a seat in the glamorous dining room and enjoy this five-course prix fixe tasting menu with paired wines. The tasting costs $350 per person with an optional wine pairing for $120 per person. Make your reservation online or call 617.737.0099 – Menton is open Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday 5:00-9:00pm and Friday & Saturday 5:00-10:00pm – and toast this fabulous fungus while they last!
Secret LA

This Virtual Tasting Experience Delivers Award-Winning American Whiskey To Your Door

Rabbit Hole Distillery delivers whiskey to your home and guides you through an intimate virtual tasting experience . Not ready to go out and about just yet? No worries! Why not enjoy a luxurious night-in with Rabbit Hole Distillery instead? This Virtual Tasting Experience is the ultimate at-home indulgence – you’ll get a tasting kit full of award-winning Rabbit Hole Whiskey delivered to your door. And you’ll get to take part in an intimate virtual guided tasting session from the stunning Rabbit Hole Distillery in Louisville!
DRINKS
osidenews.com

Gelson’s to Host Virtual Wine Tasting With Renowned Winemaker Julien Fayard

Carlsbad CA— Gelson’s is hosting a virtual wine tasting with Julien Fayard, one of Napa Valley’s most respected 100pt winemakers. In Napa, Julien spent a few years at Melka Estates, honing his terroir-forward winemaking style with the distinguished French winemaker Philippe Melka. He’s now gone on to launch his own projects, making wine for wineries like Purlieu and Le Pich, as well as his own labels — Azur, Covert Estate, and Empreinte. And, of course, projects like Gelson’s private label wines.
CARLSBAD, CA
tching.com

Asian Pears and Tea

Sometimes the best combinations of ingredients are hiding in plain sight. Here’s one: Asian pears and tea. Freely interpreting the saying used in culinary circles, “What grows together goes together,” it should come as no surprise that the leaf and the fruit find their way into the same dish nowadays. Both originated centuries ago sharing the same geography in East Asia and today there are rewarding ways to enjoy them together.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
tching.com

Iced Tea Lattes

Diane shares two delicious recipes for iced tea lattes – Moroccan Mint with green tea and Blueberry Creme with Rooibos. You will need the same steps for each latte, and we always use insulated stainless steel travel tumblers at home to both brew and shake the latte with ice inside the second tumbler.
RECIPES
advocatemag.com

Scardello Artisan Cheese offers virtual classes, tastings

An artisan cheese shop owned by a Lakewood couple is offering virtual classes and tastings in December. Scardello Artisan Cheese, owned by Rich and Karen Rogers, has several events planned for neighbors next month. The shop was started when grocery stores and markets could never satisfy Rich’s taste for new...
FOOD & DRINKS
midfloridanewspapers.com

A ‘Taste’ that tantalized

Without a doubt, this year’s Taste of South Lake & Business Expo proved to be an overwhelming success — such that if people didn’t arrive by 5:30 p.m., it was next to impossible finding a (legal) place to park. It is estimated that more than 1,200 guests attended, indulging in...
RESTAURANTS
wholefoodsmagazine.com

Purely Wild PineNeedle Tea

Raw PineNeedle Tea is the power of wild northern American and Canadian white and red pine needles (the latter being highest in shikimic acid) harvested from far northern regions. The red and white pines have long been utilized as a natural medicine based on its wealth of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants as well as germ-killing terpenes.* This product is exceptional in its health benefits of Vitamin C, Vitamin A, terpenes including alpha-pinene, D-limonone, Beta-Caryophyllene (BCP), shikimic acid, and germacrene plus dozens of others. The terpenes are highly cleansing to the body, especially BCP, which acts in the detoxification of the brain and nervous system. In particular, shikimic acid has been shown to be a potent antiseptic agent, especially against bacteria.* Use it as an uplifting tea or as a cold infusion beverage. Gain these benefits through Raw PineNeedle Tea, always wild, 100% from northern Canadian and American forests.
FOOD & DRINKS
creativeloafing.com

Women-Made Wine Tasting

Join Starbright Wine, The Love List & Bella Cucina as they co-host a special evening of wine, food and entertaining where guests are invited to sip, be merry & kick off the holiday season! Hosted by a trio of female-led companies, the event will include a wine tasting featuring spectacular selections of women-made wine, paired with an array of locally made snacks, spreads & artisan foods from Bella Cucina. Starbright Founder Rachel Katz will be on-hand to guide guests through wine tasting notes alongside Bella Cucina owner Alisa Barry and The Love List's Jess Graves who will be offering her go-to hosting tips for holiday entertaining. The wines from Starbright, Bella Cucina's artisan foods and more holiday treats and necessities will be available to purchase that evening to help guests get prepared for a festive holiday season.
DRINKS
restorationnewsmedia.com

Sharing tea with fascinating strangers

It was just before Thanksgiving, and everyone was talking about fuel prices. In November 2015, I had... Subscribe to The Butner-Creedmoor News today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
FOOD & DRINKS
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Why you should serve make-ahead wine cocktails for the holidays: Try 3 perfect recipes

The holidays are here and with them dinner parties and gatherings to plan for. For me, deciding which drinks to serve is as important as planning which dishes I'm going to serve. Having a nice lineup of wines on hand is vital, but there's something especially festive about cocktails. That said, when thinking about pairings for a fully-loaded dinner, high-alcohol or high-effort cocktails can be a little much, which is why I like to serve wine cocktails, many of which can be made ahead of time. ...
DRINKS
Taste Of Home

How to Make Thai Tea

Thai iced tea is a must when enjoying a spicy dish like Spicy Thai Coconut Chicken Soup or Thai Chicken Curry. It’s commonly served in Thai restaurants, but we’re going to show you how to make Thai tea at home. This recipe will come in handy when you need a cool pick-me-up!
FOOD & DRINKS
osidenews.com

Taste of Cardiff- December 5

Cardiff CA— The tastiest time of the year is here! Cardiff 101 Main Street is proud to present the 11th Annual Taste of Cardiff on December 5 from 3 pm to 6 pm. Join the community in celebrating local culinary flavors and crafted libations that make Cardiff-by-the-Sea district so unique. Enjoy food, drinks, and live music with the Cardiff community.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy