ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meme

20+ Memes Full of Historical Humor and Educational Jokes

By Editorials
Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Who says you can't laugh and learn at the same time? Teachers who think memesare trash,...

cheezburger.com

Comments / 0

Related
BoardingArea

Top Aviation Jokes and Memes

Ladies and gentlemen, this is your captain speaking; please make sure your seatbelts are securely fastened, your tray tables are stored away and your aviation meme pages loaded, as we’re about to take off into the humorous world of aviation memes!. Today we’ll share our favorite jokes reposted on the...
INSTAGRAM
chireviewofbooks.com

Examining the Weary Millennial in “The Four Humors”

A newer trend in diaspora writing, which has fast become one of my favorite sub-genres, is that of the disillusioned millennial surrounded by the legacy of prior generations. Beyond the usual response of confusion and determination, our protagonists are apathetic and often unlikeable. Sanjena Sathian, author of Gold Diggers, writes “They—the outside world—hardly know who we are, the question implies. Why would you show us at our worst?” in her essay “Good Immigrant Novels: Jhumpa Lahiri and the Aesthetics of Respectability.” Instead, this latest slew of novels, including Sathian’s, shows the nuance of these individuals at their worst. Mina Seçkin’s The Four Humors is yet another example; her protagonist, Sibel, is directly explored and exhibited for better or worse. The result is a detailed work that calls upon both the specificity of the character’s experience, as well as the universality of the disillusioned millennial, and becomes a novel of broad, unexpected appeal.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Thrive Global

Vulnerability: From Arch Enemy to New Lover

We all have the experience of vulnerability at times and some of us are more comfortable with it than others. I find myself falling into it at times, but not intentionally choosing it. I have been reflecting on this and pondering, “What about living my life with my skin peeled...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memes
smobserved.com

Rock Star Sophia Urista Squats, Pees on a Male Fan's Face During Concert

In what could perhaps be viewed as destiny in a name, Brass Against's Frontman (Frontwoman?) Sophia Urista peed on a male fans face during a performance in Daytona Florida on Thursday night, 11/11/21. And the footage has, well, leaked. The singer invited a male fan up on stage after saying...
MUSIC
Essence

Photos Of Late Rapper Young Dolph And Longtime Love Mia Jaye From Their Nearly 10 Years Together

The couple shared two beautiful kids and based on photos of them together, a lot of love. On Nov. 17, rapper Young Dolph, known for his feature work, like the OT Genasis hit “Cut It,” as well as his own Billboard dominating albums, was shot and killed in his native Memphis while stopping by a bakery he frequented. The news was a shock to music fans, who flocked to stream his music. Many also flocked to the page of his longtime partner, Mia Jaye, to post words of encouragement and send their condolences. The fact that Jaye, who spoke out against senseless violence within the community that kills Black men, lost her love to gun violence left many wanting to offer her support.
RELATIONSHIPS
Best Life

Never Forget to Do This Before Going to Bed in a Hotel Room, Expert Warns

When you check into a hotel for leisure, you expect (at the very least) a good night's sleep. After all, you might be on vacation and away from the challenges of work life, or even from the noise associated with your home environment. And if you're visiting a hotel for work, you truly need a good night's sleep: Maybe you're making a major presentation in the morning or you're going to be expected to come up with big ideas during an important day of meetings. Regardless, you want that night of sleep in a hotel bed to offer quality shuteye all night long. In order to make it count, here's what experts say you should always make sure to do before you hit the hay in a hotel room.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Meme
Cosmopolitan

These Memes Just Scream Sagittarius

The fact of the matter is: Everybody needs a Sagittarius in their life. These are the people that bring the fun, the "half glass full" outlook, and the "reach beyond the stars" ambition! I say that without these November/December babies, social gatherings would have no life (ahem, pls cue up "Pumpin' Up the Party" by Sag icon Miley Cyrus.) (BTW, Sags are born from about November 22 to December 21, BTW—the range can can vary by a day or two depending on the year.) It's only right that as we approach Sag szn, we take some time to break down the common traits of these fiery legends.
ASTRONOMY
InsideHook

Chrissy Teigen, Who Apparently Missed the Point, Threw a Lavish “Squid Game” Party

Squid Game became a worldwide hit earlier this fall due largely to its powerful message about class and vast wealth disparity in South Korea. Most people who saw the show came away horrified by the notion that 456 competitors would willingly sign up to fight to the death for a slim shot at winning some cash. But others, like Chrissy Teigen, who reportedly threw a lavish, star-studded Squid Game-themed party at her home recently, appear to have missed the concept.
CELEBRITIES
People

90 Day: The Single Life's Natalie Gets Upset When Her Blind Date Orders a Cocktail: 'Not Nice'

Natalie Mordovtseva's journey to find love is off to a rocky start on 90 Day: The Single Life. In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at the season 2 premiere, Natalie goes on her first-ever blind date with a man named Johnny. Before heading into the restaurant, she admits to the cameras she's "nervous" — but her nerves quickly turn to frustration once the date begins.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Storage Wars’: Brandi Passante Explained How the Show Wasn’t a ‘Get-Rich-Quick’ Treasure Hunt

Earlier this year, Storage Wars star Brandi Passante gave an interview where she explained that the hit reality TV series isn’t just a get-rich-quick treasure hunt. As Season 13 got underway, Distractify spoke with the reality star about the series returning to filming. Like many other shows, the COVID-19 pandemic brought production of the hit A&E series to a halt in 2020. The network has made up for that though by airing its 13th season earlier this year and following that up with the debut of Season 14 this month.
TV SERIES
Cheezburger

Cheezburger

Brooklyn, NY
29K+
Followers
19K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

 https://www.cheezburger.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy