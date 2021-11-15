Study says Connecticut is one of 8 states with fewer available jobs than workers to fill them

In contrast to much of the country, Connecticut is among eight states where there are fewer open positions than potential employees, according to an analysis by Stateline, an initiative of The Pew Charitable Trusts.

“Historically we had a weak economy coming into COVID shutdowns,” said Fred Carstensen, professor of finance and economics at the UConn. “So even as we recover you’d expect our recovery to be weaker than most other places.”

The eight states are Hawaii, California, Connecticut, New York, Illinois, New Mexico, New Jersey and Nevada. Both Hawaii and Nevada are major destinations for tourism that were largely shuttered by COVID-19.

Data showing fewer available jobs than interested workers are unsurprising, he said. Other states with more “balanced and vibrant” economies are bouncing back from the pandemic with greater strength than Connecticut, Carstensen said.

In Connecticut, 0.8 job openings were available per unemployed worker as of August, according to the Pew study. Nebraska was at the other end of the scale, with three job openings per unemployed worker. All of Connecticut’s New England neighbors had more jobs available than unemployed workers.

Patrick Flaherty, director of research at the state Department of Labor, said federal labor economists agree with state officials about problems related to gathering statistics beginning in the pandemic. As a result, he said he would “somewhat disagree” with the conclusions of the Pew study.

As of September, the most recent month available, the number of unemployed workers in Connecticut was 97,764. “That to me is not excess unemployment,” Flaherty said.

Connecticut employers added 4,700 jobs in September, posting the ninth consecutive monthly gain. The unemployment rate fell 0.4%, to 6.8%. The U.S. rate was 4.8%.

Before the pandemic shut thousands of businesses, Connecticut’s slow-growth economy was characterized by low-wage jobs in warehousing, tourism and elder care increasing faster than higher paid jobs.

Also cutting into the state’s economic growth is an exodus of college graduates for out-of-state opportunities and workers who live in Connecticut but commute to jobs in neighboring New York, Massachusetts and Rhode Island, Carstensen said.

The recovery is weak despite a broad vaccination in Connecticut that’s among the highest in the U.S.

“We’re in good shape in our health. You’d think we’d come back better in service contact jobs,” he said.

In addition, Connecticut is not immune to a national trend in which nearly 4.5 million workers quit their jobs in the pandemic and its aftermath in what’s called the “great resignation.”

“Our quits are happening at the same pace as the national average,” Flaherty said.

Economist Don Klepper-Smith said workers are staying on the sidelines.

“It doesn’t feel like an economic recovery although data show the recovery began in early 2021.”

In New Hampshire, where three times the number of job openings are available for each unemployed worker, industries across the board are reporting worker shortages, said Karmen Gifford, president of the Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce.

Banks and finance, home health care, hospitality and construction and building trades are all looking for workers, she said. Manufacturers are reporting a “huge shortage” of workers and are scheduling weekly on-site job fairs, she said.

Many workers who were forced to stay home during the pandemic and care for a relative or help a child with home schooling are now staying away from work, Gifford said.

“A lot of people in our area sold their second homes. They’re not competing with the Joneses,” she said. “They have their own budgets, their own lifestyles and are comfortable working part-time.”

