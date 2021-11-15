ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Blowouts Everywhere, But What Does It Mean? | The MMQB Podcast

By Gary Gramling,Jenny Vrentas,Conor Orr
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M6OxC_0cxe1CR800

Seahawks get crushed despite the return of Russ, Chiefs rule the AFC West after dominating Vegas, the return of Cam Newton and more.

Week 10 was full of lopsided games, as the second half of the season started with a handful of teams separating themselves from the pack.

There was the Chiefs' blowout win in Las Vegas, in which Patrick Mahomes and K.C. looked like themselves for the first time in quite a while. Have the Chiefs gotten right, or were Mahomes’s handful of erratic decisions still cause for concern? And is this the real Raiders after all?

Then, a look at the much-anticipated Rodgers vs. Wilson matchup that didn’t live up to its billing in Lambeau, how the Patriots got on their climb toward the AFC’s elite and whether it’s time to jump off the Browns' bandwagon (again).

Plus, the return of Cam and the long-term outlook for the Panthers, what’s going wrong with the Bucs, the Dan Quinn revenge game as the Cowboys blew out the Falcons, the baffling path to victory the Titans have taken the past two weeks, the sadness of the Steelers-Lions tie and much more!

Have a question for the show? Email themmqb@gmail.com or tweet at @GGramling_SI , @JennyVrentas or @ConorOrr .

Listen to The MMQB NFL Podcast

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Bill Belichick’s Girlfriend Reacts To Sunday’s Big Win

Bill Belichick was a very happy man on Sunday. The New England Patriots rebounded from their overtime loss to the Dallas Cowboys by blowing out the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon. New England topped New York, 54-13, in one of the biggest blowouts of the NFL’s season to date....
NFL
Indy100

Bill Belichick roasted for gameday outfit: ‘Looks like grandma going to aerobics’

Bill Belichick epitomised dress-down day on Sunday after showing up to work wearing an outfit that has since been described as a “grandma going to aerobics.”. The New England Patriots head coach, who has made nine trips to the Super Bowl and won six championships, was spotted wearing a Patriots sweatshirt, sweatpants rolled up for no apparent reason, complete with white socks and trainers. One Twitter user joked, “This hood alone is giving me anxiety”, after noting it was resting on his shoulder.
NFL
FanBuzz

Julius Peppers Was a Freak of Nature in the NFL, But Where is He Now?

After 17 NFL seasons, Julius Peppers hung up the cleats for good and called it a career. The 41-year-old star defensive end is now focusing on life after football and can relax until he receives the call from the Pro Football Hall of Fame. When that actually happens is the only thing left up in the air.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Buccaneers' Tom Brady Says He's a 'Pain in the Ass' to Refs, 'Always' Complaining

Tom Brady seems to be in good spirits following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. In the latest episode of the Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray podcast, Brady joked about his relationship with NFL referees and admitted that he's usually in their ear more than most quarterbacks.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cam Newton
Person
Russ
The Spun

Look: Cam Newton’s Ex-Teammate Sends Blunt Message

Since being released by the New England Patriots at the end of training camp, quarterback Cam Newton has not been signed by another team. Newton remains on the open market, and his former Carolina Panthers teammate Tre Boston thinks that’s a problem. Boston stuck up for Newton on Twitter today, after an incredibly successful weekend for backup quarterbacks in the NFL.
NFL
thespun.com

Mike McCarthy Has Troubling Update On QB Dak Prescott

Despite coming off their bye week, the Dallas Cowboys’ rest period didn’t do star quarterback Dak Prescott much good. Head coach Mike McCarthy had a troubling update on Dak ahead of Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. Speaking to the media on Friday, McCarthy admitted that Dak was “sore” after...
NFL
FanSided

Odell Beckham already threatening new team he hasn’t joined yet

Odell Beckham, Jr. is still officially on the Cleveland Browns but is already threatening any team that might consider adding him when he’s waived on Monday. In a classic case of someone proving they still don’t realize they were the issue, Odell Beckham, Jr. is already threatening his newest potential team. And the best part is, he’s still not even officially gone from the Cleveland Browns roster.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#Blowouts#Mmqb#Falcons#American Football#Chiefs#Afc#Raiders#Patriots#Browns#Panthers#Bucs#Cowboys#Titans#Steelers Lions#Ggramling Si#Conororr
On3.com

Green Bay Packers running back lost for the season

The Green Bay Packers received some terrible news on Friday morning. Running back Kylin Hill is out for the remainder of the season after suffering a knee injury Thursday night against the Arizona Cardinals. The gruesome injury happened on a kickoff return collision with running back Jonathan Ward, and both players were carted off the field.
NFL
The Spun

Everyone Has The Same Message For Terry Bradshaw

We’re a couple of weeks removed from Terry Bradshaw’s wild claim about Sam Darnold, which means it’s time to revisit it…. Earlier in October, the FOX analyst claimed that the Carolina Panthers hit on the best quarterback in franchise history when they acquired Darnold from the Jets. “I think [the...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NESN

Rob Gronkowski Adds To Haul For Fan Who Returned Tom Brady’s 600th TD Ball

The gifts just keep on coming for the fan who returned the ball that Tom Brady used to record his 600th career touchdown pass. Byron Kennedy, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan who received the ball Mike Evans tossed it into the stands Sunday, gave the ball back to the team in exchange for a massive haul that originally included a $1,000 team store gift card, signed memorabilia from Brady and Evans and season tickets for the remainder of 2021 and 2022.
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers’ Fiancee, Shailene Woodley, Is Now Trending

Aaron Rodgers has been trending on social media all Wednesday, as the Green Bay Packers quarterback is out for Sunday’s game. It’s since been revealed that the superstar quarterback has not been vaccinated, despite telling reporters he was “immunized.”. “There’s guys on the team that haven’t been vaccinated and it’s...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Von Miller drops truth bomb on trade from Broncos to Rams

Miller talked to reporters Wednesday about the trade and again talked about how difficult it was to leave the Broncos, admitting it hurt real bad. But then as he made his way to Los Angeles to officially become a Ram, excitement washed over him. When I took off Tuesday morning,...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes roasted for cringe TikTok video with fiancée, brother

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is being roasted for his mood in a TikTok video featuring the QB, his fianceé, Brittany Matthews, and younger brother, Jackson. Jackson filmed a selfie video of himself, Matthews, and the All-Pro QB “enjoying” a hang outside of a bar/restaurant. Well, at least Jackson and Matthews seem to be having a good time. Contrary to the upbeat nature of the MC Hammer remix Jackson puts over the TikTok, Patrick doesn’t exactly emit exuberance towards the camera.
NFL
FanSided

Odell Beckham Jr. makes absurd claim about Cleveland

The Cleveland Browns acted fast to keep the Odell Beckham, Jr. drama away, but the controversy just won’t leave. See what OBJ is now saying about his release. One of the more bizarre reports regarding the Odell Beckham, Jr. drama with the Cleveland Browns was released this morning by Ben Axelrod, an employee of WKYC3 News in Cleveland, OH.
NFL
The Spun

Bill Belichick Reacts To “Dirty” Play By Mac Jones

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked Monday morning about the “dirty play” allegation against his starting quarterback, Mac Jones. During Sunday afternoon’s win over the Carolina Panthers, Jones was accused of intentionally twisting the ankle of an opposing player. Panthers defensive end Brian Burns had his ankle...
NFL
The Spun

Report: Lamar Jackson “Sent Home” From Practice On Wednesday

The Baltimore Ravens sent star quarterback Lamar Jackson home early on Wednesday. According to ESPN’s Jamison Hensley, was dismissed due to an illness. Thankfully, the illness “is not COVID-related,” according to Hensley. Coach John Harbaugh added that center Bradley Bozeman was also sent home, adding, “It’s that time of year,”...
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

RB Le’Veon Bell ‘started foaming at the mouth’ when Ravens, his former AFC North nemesis, reached out with a job offer

There was a time when the Ravens would have celebrated holding Le’Veon Bell to 48 yards on 11 carries. Not so long ago, he lived in their nightmares — those outside runs on which he’d wait and wait, then snap off a double-digit gain, or the pass routes on which he’d toy with some poor linebacker. As an All-Pro for the Pittsburgh Steelers, he played a starring role in some of the most painful ...
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

22K+
Followers
19K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy