Covid-19 outbreak hits Newport prison, cases subside in St. Johnsbury prison

A new Covid-19 outbreak has been detected at the Newport prison, while one at the St. Johnsbury correctional facility has begun to subside.

Eight new Covid-19 cases were detected at the Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport following tests conducted there Nov. 10, Rachel Feldman, a corrections department spokesperson, said Monday.

Of those eight cases, five were among incarcerated individuals and three among staff, Feldman said.

In an earlier outbreak at the Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury, which started in late October, 21 incarcerated individuals and six staff members tested positive for Covid-19, Feldman said.

As of Monday, according to Feldman, there are two active cases among incarcerated individuals at the St. Johnsbury prison and six among staff members. The others who previously tested positive have since been “medically cleared.”

Meanwhile, Feldman said, the Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport has five active cases among incarcerated individuals and eight among staff.

The prison in Newport and the main prison building in St. Johnsbury are under lockdown.

Additional Covid-19 testing is taking place at each facility.

“We’re acting out of an abundance of caution,” Feldman said.

