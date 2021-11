There may be no one on campus who complains about their language classes more than I do. Don't get me wrong — I love Russian, and it's a beautiful language. I have so much respect for my peers, my instructors, and everyone involved in the Department of Slavic Languages and Literature. But it's just so hard. And it is my fault, obviously, for taking a difficult language. It’s a decision for which I have oscillating cycles of contentment and deep, test-related regret. Language learning is difficult. It takes an enormous amount of time, work, care, and dedication, and that’s a difficult dedication to give when there is always something else that needs attention. Still, there comes a point when you know it was all worth it.

