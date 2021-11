The Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association (IWLCA) announced its 2020-21 award winners at the Hilton Anatole in Dallas, TX during the 2021 IWLCA Convention presented by StringKing. The Victory Club, Outstanding Assistant Coach awards, and Regional and National Coach of the Year Awards were presented during an awards ceremony on Wednesday. The IWLCA recognized the winners of the Service Award, President’s Cup, the Tina Sloan Green Award and the Diane Geppi Aikens Memorial Award at the 2021 IWLCA Hall of Fame and Honors Banquet Dinner held on Thursday, November 18.

